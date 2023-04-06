You wouldn’t know it by watching the weather, but spring has finally arrived. Nature announces spring in birdsong, in the sun riding at a higher angle and in returning geese and even woodcock. Some moths have shown up and the springtime constellation Leo the Lion rides high in the sky.
But wait. Despite all the encouraging signs, the time has not yet arrived for gardening. The ground, in most places, remains frozen. A few hardy perennials, such as chives, have already stuck their little pointy green tips out of the ground, and on sunny, south-facing locations, spring bulbs have sprouted.
Even where the soil has mostly thawed, clumps of frozen ground remain. Try turning over your garden and you will find something like rocks. This is frozen dirt. Sometimes in the middle of one of these icy mudpies, you’ll find a clump of earthworms, all clinging to one another in an attempt to keep warm.
Gardening season approaches and then we’ll have plenty to do. But for now, there’s nothing wrong with simply kicking back for a bit. We’ll be out straight soon enough.
Directional gardening
I like my new house here in Frankfort, but wouldn’t you know it, it sits at the base of a mountain, facing north. This means while my driveway remains slippery because of lingering ice, and my roof still has those scary sheets of snow and ice protruding from the edges, my neighbors on the other side of the road, the south-facing side, have flowers coming up.
If you live in a situation similar to mine, you can add another two weeks to the lingering winter. It’s aggravating and exasperating, but there’s nothing you can do about it.
The difference between north-facing properties and south-facing places are profound. It’s like that old Charles Dickens quote: “It was one of those March days when it was winter in the shade and summer in the sun.”
Fortunately for me, I have sited my garden in the back, where it gets afternoon sunlight. And as another old saying goes, “Morning sun is shade, and afternoon sun is sun.” So despite all the downside of having a cold situation in front, the back, while still snow-covered (again, the houses across the street have no snow), at least the backyard gardens are viable, regarding sunlight.
Seed companies
The quality of seed varies from company to company. Last year I reviewed a few different seed companies and I’ll do that again here. My reviews are based solely upon germination rates. Some seeds have excellent rates, others have poor rates.
My favorite, and one based in Maine, Pine Tree Seeds, has a near-100-percent germination rate. You can count on these seeds to come up, and that means a lot. For instance, green beans are tricky. No matter the company, you usually get a few blank spots in your rows of beans. Not with Pine Tree, though. That means a lot.
Burpee Seed comes in a solid second. Their germination rate is high, and germination is dependable.
Next, much to my great surprise, I found an off-brand packet of seeds, “Valley Greene” in a Goodwill store. It was something that appealed to me, Little Gem Lettuce. I figured for 59 cents, I wouldn’t lose much. I planted these seeds in my hydroponic garden and every one germinated. I was shocked.
Later, upon examining the package, I discovered that these were offered by The Page Seed Company in Greene New York. This company has been around for a while.
The one negative review falls upon Hart’s Seeds, an old, beloved, New England seed company. I stopped using Harts because of their poor germination rate and find out from other gardeners that the germination rate still ranks below the acceptable level. Hopefully, this is only temporary.
The moral of the story is twofold. Wait for a while yet before beginning active gardening, and don’t be scared to give those off-brand seeds a try. They just might be winners.
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.