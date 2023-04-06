From the Ground Up

You wouldn’t know it by watching the weather, but spring has finally arrived. Nature announces spring in birdsong, in the sun riding at a higher angle and in returning geese and even woodcock. Some moths have shown up and the springtime constellation Leo the Lion rides high in the sky.

But wait. Despite all the encouraging signs, the time has not yet arrived for gardening. The ground, in most places, remains frozen. A few hardy perennials, such as chives, have already stuck their little pointy green tips out of the ground, and on sunny, south-facing locations, spring bulbs have sprouted.

Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.

Recommended for you