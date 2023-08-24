From the Ground Up

I am old enough to recall when the first killing frost occurred some time during the first week of September. Sometimes an early frost would hit us in late August, putting an abrupt end to the gardening season.

All that has changed. I just checked the Accu-Weather fall forecast and they predict that the first frost will occur in early October. That’s a huge variation from the old, traditional norm. It gives us an extra, full month of gardening season.

Recommended for you