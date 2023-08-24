I am old enough to recall when the first killing frost occurred some time during the first week of September. Sometimes an early frost would hit us in late August, putting an abrupt end to the gardening season.
All that has changed. I just checked the Accu-Weather fall forecast and they predict that the first frost will occur in early October. That’s a huge variation from the old, traditional norm. It gives us an extra, full month of gardening season.
And with this extra time, we gardeners now have loads of options and the time to consider these options is now.
I used to chuckle at the advice given on seed packets for certain crops: “Sow in midsummer for fall harvest.” Well, if “midsummer” meant mid-July, those late crops would never have a chance to bear fruit. The frost would most certainly have killed them first.
But now, it might pay to give these second plantings another look. Short-season crops such as peas, will probably do well if planted right now. We should, however, try to find the earliest-maturing types possible.
Of course, quick-growing crops such as lettuce and radishes are no-brainers for second plantings.
Late success
These late frosts have other benefits. This spring having consisted of a long string of cold, rainy days, many people didn’t get their gardens in until some time in June or even early July. In days past, such late plantings wouldn’t have had a chance. But now, those people, who through no fault of their own, got their crops in late, needn’t worry. There is plenty of time left for everything to grow and mature.
There are more good tidings due to us from the late frost dates. For one thing, our outdoor flowers, hanging baskets and other potted ornamentals, won’t turn brown and fade away in September. Instead, they will continue to give us joy as long as the plants themselves are capable of enduring.
While this has little to do with gardening, the late frost dates, late onset of winter conditions and milder winters, mean lower overall heating bills, more time spent outside in comfort and even a later fishing season (a big one for me).
Getting back to gardening, what do I intend to do with this grace period before frost? Well, as a lover of green beans, I may haul my plants when production grinds to a halt, and plant a new crop. Here again, early maturing varieties are key to reaping the benefits of the extended season.
Also, if I can still find a packet or two, I would like to plant some edible-pod peas. These are usually quite early maturing and it is to my regret that I didn’t plant a row of these tasty treats in the first place.
Here’s another thought regarding the late season. Climate is local. That is, many of us have places on our property with their own micro-climates. Consider protected areas, out of the wind, with direct exposure to the sun. Such locations stay frost-free later in the season even during times of early frost, and moreso now, with late-occurring frosts.
So do some planting now, in these little micro-climates. You may well enjoy fresh vegetables on your Thanksgiving table. This was always true for some of the more durable green, leafy crops such as chard and kale. Now, you might add more variety to your diet by late plantings of your favorite treats.
Any way you view it, these new, late-frost dates are a boon to the gardener. Get out and enjoy it.
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.