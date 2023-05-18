Sure, it’s a few weeks before Memorial Day weekend, which is when conventional wisdom dictates that it’s finally safe to plant outside. It’s also commonly understood that it is safe to plant after the May full moon, which occurred on May 5. It was early this year.
We have experienced some cold nights since May 5, but not so cold as to form frost. North of the Midcoast region things were different, but here, we are probably good to go from now on.
Here’s something to note. Garden centers, farmstands, hardware stores and even supermarkets have set out not only seedlings, but also flowering shrubs and even hanging baskets. Seldom do they take all these plants inside for the night and yet, the plants appear to prosper. That tells me that if you take one of these plants home and place it in a similar situation, perhaps sheltered by a roof overhang, or protected from the wind by a fence, it will perform well for you too.
Commercial plant outlets are in the business of making money, and they are not about to set their plants outside when it is too early and there is danger of frost. So use them as your guideline. What works for them will probably work for you too.
Of course, no one can say with a 100% degree of certainty that we won’t have another frost. I recall one night in early June back in the 1980s, that it seemed awfully cold in the bedroom. The next morning upon walking about outside, the trees looked a bit odd. The leaves had already grown to a near-mature size, but they had wilted.
A very late frost had struck overnight and killed the leaves. The following weeks were surrealistic, what with warm weather and trees bereft of leaves. The dappled shade of early spring had returned, but it was short-lived, since the trees quickly produced a new crop of leaves. But it was certainly a strange and weird experience. And who is to say it cannot happen again?
All this talk of setting potted plants out now is all very well, but regarding planting seeds, with the exception of some cold-weather crops such as lettuce and radishes, it’s best to wait until soil temperatures reach a uniform 60 degrees or in some cases, more. Even if that does not happen until early June, there’s no need to fret, since your plants will catch up quickly once warm weather hits.
Hanging baskets
Regarding hanging baskets, there are more choices than meet the eye. You can buy pre-filled hanging baskets, ready-to-go, or you can buy the flower seedlings separately and plant them yourself in hanging baskets that you saved from last year. Did you retain any hanging baskets, sans soil and plants, from last year? If you are frugal like me, you did.
Here’s another way to go. If you saved your geraniums over from last year in a cool room and now, with spring, they have broken dormancy, you can plant them out in hanging baskets. But here’s a caution. The growing season is short here in Maine, and as for me, I like having color around in the form of flowers for as long as possible. And thus the rub.
Resuscitated geraniums from last year are late in blooming. Their primary job now is to put on new growth, and flower production takes a backseat to that for a while. So instead of putting my old geraniums in front, where I most want some color, I hang them in back, where no one but me will see them and they can take their own sweet time in blooming.
As per the critical front porch, I usually buy pre-planted hanging baskets, all in bloom, so I can begin enjoying them immediately.
Sturdy fixtures
Take care to use sturdy hooks or other means to hold your hanging baskets. Some of these pots are quite large, and after a thorough watering, can become very heavy. So don’t allow your pots to fall to the ground and become broken and disrupted. Make sure they are held up by something strong and dependable.
Plant choices
Plant outlets have more kinds of hanging baskets than you can shake a hand trowel at. The choices are near-endless. I mention geraniums because they are so dependable, producing blooms all season. But other, showier varieties may be better suited for your uses. So shop around, experiment and enjoy flowers in spring.
Here’s another thing. Being patriotic, I like to always have some red, white and blue hanging baskets. You may prefer a different theme. There’s no limit to what you can accomplish with hanging baskets. Enjoy!
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.