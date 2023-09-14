Oh summer, we hardly knew you! And now you are departing, leaving us feeling cheated. Too many rainy, foggy days stole a bit of the joy of summer from us. Good thing fall can be so pretty, says Emily Dickinson:
“And thus, without a wing,
Or service of a keel,
Our summer made her light escape
Into the beautiful.”
As we prep our gardens for the coming season, many of us will be emptying container gardens, pots and hanging baskets of flowering annuals, and bringing indoors those houseplants that spent the past few months outdoors. Some will need repotting, perennials may require dividing or trimming back.
Before you toss those trims or overflowing pots, consider spreading the wealth of growth with others. Pass-along plants are thoughtful ways of sharing with fellow gardeners. Fall is a great time to divide plants, plant divisions and new plants, and root cuttings as plants seem to go into overdrive to get ready for dormancy.
A word of caution is warranted here, if you receive a pass-along plant or the gift of any plant, remember that bit of Southern folklore that it is bad luck to extend thanks for cuttings or plants. It is sure to jinx the plant — if not you too. Who knew there was such gravity in plant gifts?
How to respond to a gorgeous gift plant? As folks in the Deep South say, you can “brag on it.” That could be complimenting the plant on its beauty or vigor, assure the giver that you will take the best of care of it and treasure it.
To be sure, there are a number of superstitions and bits of folklore attached to gardens and plants too. Time was when a home vegetable garden might have meant a lot more to a family than it does these days. So, ensuring a bountiful harvest was not something to toy with when it came to the whims of Mother Nature or just plain luck.
Some of the lore involves tried and true planting times according to the seasons, but perhaps for convenience have been tied to holidays, like planting potatoes on Good Friday or planting (and then being able to harvest peas and strawberries for July 4). St. Patrick’s Day is the choice in some areas, though that may well be a bit too soon here. It makes good sense and folklore warns to wait to plant corn or a garden until the oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s or a mouse’s ear.
Look to the moon for guidance on when to plant — root vegetables on a waning moon and above ground crops on a waxing moon.
Plenty of snow means good crops, as snow has come to be known as “poor man’s fertilizer” because “snowflakes can contain trace amounts of nitrogen from the atmosphere that will help fertilize the next crop. The snow on top of a field helps to preserve the moisture already in the ground,” according to one online source.
For luck, add some fennel to the garden to ward off evil, and steal some herbs! According to the Southern Seed Exchange’s website: “Some say it’s all plants, while others say it’s just herbs. Sometimes stealing the plants is good luck in general, while others say the plant will grow better. This tradition is still alive today, and some people will turn around when giving away plants so that the recipient can “steal” them.” But whatever you do, don’t dream about thorns, because that is bad luck.
It is also considered bad luck to cut foxgloves. It was believed that fairies lived where foxgloves grew, and that “the name foxglove may have been initially ‘folk’s glove,’ as fairies were sometimes referred to as ‘the folk.’ In Norwegian folklore, it was believed they were named foxgloves because faeries taught foxes how to ring the foxgloves’ bell-shaped flowers and warn each other of hunters,” according to the SSE website.
“Witches were reported to make ointments and balms from foxglove that allowed them to fly. Although foxglove may have never allowed anyone to physically fly, there is some tidbit of truth behind this belief. An herbal preparation called ‘flying ointments’ were once created from various hallucinogenic and toxic plants and allowed the users to have visions,” the site continues. Of course, we know that foxgloves are digitalis, both the name of the plant and a powerful drug used today for heart ailments. Foxgloves are biennials that produce only foliage for its first growing season and bloom, set seed and die the second. Now is a good time to broadcast foxglove seeds in the ornamental garden.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.