Among the results of an annual look by GardenComm at the garden trends for the coming year, is a close look at housing and how that is impacting how and where we garden.
According to the study, the statistics tell a story: “We are in the middle of a housing shortage. Inventory has fallen from a monthly average of 1.6 million units in 2019 to 1 million in 2022. Buyers are being priced out. Home values have risen 32% in the past two years. Roughly 73 million millennials — the largest U.S. generation ever — are entering their prime first-time home-buying years. But experts don’t think these first-time buyers will return to normal until after 2030. And, with home buying out of reach for many, demand for rentals is going up in mid-size and small cities.
“The ‘Missing Middle’ of the housing market. According to Forbes, who coined last year, the ‘Year of the ADU,’ accessory dwelling units (ADUs) would help alleviate these shortages,” the study continues. “ADUs are self-contained living units that can be attached or detached from single-family homes. Since housing is the single largest monthly expense for most Americans, seniors and adult children see an accessible ADU as a way to cut costs while in a great neighborhood, near employment, retail and transit. ADUs also let owners receive rent to help offset mortgage payments. And local government is starting to see the benefit, too. Approvals are becoming easier to obtain.”
So how is all this information translating into gardening?
Privacy is key:
The emphasis is on small space design and container gardening as online searches on these topics reach new highs on Google Trends each season.
A “Great Grow Along” survey discovered that container gardening is the No. 1 way that 34- to 45-year-old gardeners prefer to garden. Given their housing situations, that makes perfect sense. But important among this trend is the desire for privacy in residences that are ultimately transient.
Traditionally, fences have been incorporated to provide privacy, but plantings can accomplish that as well. So that makes vertical design an important element. Arbors give an overhead plane that makes people feel a little more protected and enclosed. Another trend is that green walls are taking a front-seat. This “backdoor revolution” has captured the attention of garden centers and plant producers as well as manufacturers of attractive and themed containers.
Simple bamboo fencing, the kind that can be found in rolls, makes a good temporary barrier that can easily be stored for the winter when not in use. Panels of shade cloth with grommets to enable mounting on existing chain link or other fencing can be sewn from inexpensive shade cloth fabric available in many garden centers, or ordered to size and shape. The various colors available can be used to carry out a color theme or block out undesired views.
Another way to achieve the look and feel of privacy is with a planter (or two or more) with a built-in trellis to allow a climbing plant to fill in with greenery, and perhaps flowers too. Tall, slender evergreens in planters can be placed to provide privacy and create a cozy nook. Quick-growing sunflowers are one of the easiest of annuals to grow and provide sensational impact. Perennial ornamental grasses or cold-hardy bamboo are other options for plants with tall growth patterns for this purpose. For color, annual flowering plants can be placed at the bases of those tall, slender plants.
By utilizing annuals for these privacy planters, fall cleanup is quick and easy. Empty plants and soil into the compost, and clean and store planters for the winter months. Ceramic planters can be damaged if left outdoors over the winter when moisture and water in them freezes, causing them to crack and break. If shrubs, trees or perennial plants are used with future seasons in mind, containers will still need to be emptied for winter storage, and plants heeled-in the ground and mulched for their period of dormancy.
Achieving a sense of privacy and making the most of limited outdoor spaces often calls upon creative approaches and the use of existing resources. But the need for green, the urge to garden, need not be sacrificed even when your home is not your own. Your great outdoors is right there where you are, waiting for you to recognize and make the most of it.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.