Good Seasons

Outdoor privacy

Creative use of wood and lobster trap wire makes for a green wall that can provide outdoor privacy. This innovative planter was found at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Photo by Lynette Walther

 Photo by Lynette Walther

Among the results of an annual look by GardenComm at the garden trends for the coming year, is a close look at housing and how that is impacting how and where we garden.

According to the study, the statistics tell a story: “We are in the middle of a housing shortage. Inventory has fallen from a monthly average of 1.6 million units in 2019 to 1 million in 2022. Buyers are being priced out. Home values have risen 32% in the past two years. Roughly 73 million millennials — the largest U.S. generation ever — are entering their prime first-time home-buying years. But experts don’t think these first-time buyers will return to normal until after 2030. And, with home buying out of reach for many, demand for rentals is going up in mid-size and small cities.

