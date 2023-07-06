While traveling through four European countries this summer, I was pleasantly surprised to see that along roadsides, sidewalks and other public spaces that wildflowers and grasses were not mowed, but were allowed to grow. The many “wild” areas no doubt provided habitat for a variety of pollinators.
This is supposed to be the summer many of us let loose and head out traveling again after years of COVID-19 restrictions and fears. So that’s just what I did. It’s a well-known fact that travel can be enlightening and educating. My recent trip through four European countries was eye-opening in many ways.
One of the first things I noticed upon landing in Switzerland was that the medians by sidewalks, the roadsides and even many parts of public parks were not mowed. Grasses and wildflowers were left to grow and bloom, sometimes getting several feet tall. Throughout the four countries I visited, this practice was universal.
This year many of us here participated in “No-mow May,” a national effort to encourage the development of habitat for pollinators. Having just experienced that here when I arrived in Switzerland, I wondered if there was a similar reason why so must “public” land was left to grow wild.
I noticed that in the region of German’s Black Forest where there are many small family-owned farms, it appeared that local farmers were “mowing” areas adjacent to roadways that had been allowed to grow. The mowed grass was being prepared to bale it and use it for hay. It seemed a perfectly symbiotic relationship between the small farms of the area and government road maintenance departments. I wonder if perhaps someday something like that can be done here. It would not only save money for state road departments, but would provide hay for farm animals. A regular win-win.
While I was unable to get a definitive answer for the reason for allowing public spaces to grow, I did learn that in Germany (again) people there were encouraged to provide bee shelters in their yards for honeybees and native pollinators. The population reduction in both bees and other pollinators is not restricted to this country. But in Europe it appeared that protecting them was a priority.
Everywhere I went I saw that allowing grass and wildflowers to grow along roadsides, even street-sides as well, was a common practice that no one there seemed to notice.
Of course, honeybees are not native here, but we are nevertheless encouraged to help protect them, along with a host of bees and other pollinators that are native. But for some the prospect of not mowing can be almost impossible. Homeowners' associations and even local ordinances can discourage the development of urban “meadows.” According to the Healthy Yards organization, there are steps residents can take if they want to be part of a no-mow revolution. The organization suggests questioning if you are actually breaking a law or code, and says to ask for a copy of any such law to study if you really are in violation.
Next the organization suggests writing to the appropriate authority to explain why your yard looks the way it does, and if possible include any support you might have from neighbors or local environmental groups. You could also opt to use the space to create a specific pollinator garden, with neat edges or a maintained hedge to enclose and hide the wilder area.
“If no compromise is made, prepare for a meeting in court. Reach out to the Wild Lawyers team. Contact Support@wildones.org. For public support reach out to Healthy Yards. Contact Info@healthyyards.org," according to Healthy Yards.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.