Good Seasons

There are millions of backyard birders in this country enjoying the diversity of birds. It is such a relaxing activity — observing and identifying birds. It is one of the easiest hobbies to get started in, and for many it leads to feeding birds. The verdict of to feed or not to feed has yet to be decided.

The pros are obvious, birds flock to feeders and provide hours of enjoyment. They bring life and color to our landscapes. And in return they help our gardens with pest control by eating caterpillars, slugs and bugs, and weed control by eating seeds.

Recommended for you