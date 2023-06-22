There are millions of backyard birders in this country enjoying the diversity of birds. It is such a relaxing activity — observing and identifying birds. It is one of the easiest hobbies to get started in, and for many it leads to feeding birds. The verdict of to feed or not to feed has yet to be decided.
The pros are obvious, birds flock to feeders and provide hours of enjoyment. They bring life and color to our landscapes. And in return they help our gardens with pest control by eating caterpillars, slugs and bugs, and weed control by eating seeds.
The cons include the fact that bird feeders can be responsible for spreading diseases; the cost of food for birds can be expensive and luring birds to bird feeders will attract all manner of predators that will prey on your feeding friends. Dropped seed from feeders can attract vermin like rats or even larger wildlife like deer or bears.
And lastly, there are those who argue that birds don’t need to be fed, that they can find all that they need in nature. In part that is true. But there are factors such as habitat loss and the alarming decline in insects (the only food that birds feed to their young, even the young of seed-eating birds) that lead many to believe feeding birds is important. Those who establish native shrubs and trees in their landscapes can "feed" the birds naturally with what those plants produce, as well as provide habitat.
Here are some key points to consider on how to feed birds.
1. Cleanliness is key. Routinely cleaning bird feeders is essential to keep birds healthy and avoid spreading diseases among the visitors. Some bird feeders and their parts can be placed on the top rack of a dishwasher after disassembling. For hand washing, use an unscented dish detergent, a scrub brush or sponge and warm water. Some feeders come with specific instructions for cleaning. Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned every time they are refilled, and the feeding syrup (one-part regular sugar to two-to-four parts water with no red dye) should be replaced every two to three days, depending upon how hot the weather is. The sugar syrup literally ferments in hot temperatures.
2. Bird feeder selection will depend upon what types of birds you want to attract. Choose from tube, platform and hopper feeders to attract a variety of birds with several types of seeds. Nectar and jelly feeders bring in orioles, catbirds and bluebirds.
3. Feeders can be post mounted or hung. Situate feeders 10-12 feet from any tree or tall fence to prevent squirrels or chipmunks from raiding the feeder and not near windows to prevent bird/window collisions. Locate feeders in areas with good foliage cover nearby. This enables birds to see the feeder while avoiding predators. Perches are important to birds; fences and fence posts, shrubbery, even statuary in the garden gives birds places to land and either consume the seeds from the feeder, like titmice and chickadees do with the large sunflower seeds they love, or survey the area for safety concerns.
4. Planting native trees, shrubs and perennials will often result in seeds and foods for birds. These seed types attract these birds:
5. Whether or not you put out bird feeders, one of the best ways to attract birds is with a bird bath. All birds drink water, and many need to bathe regularly to keep their feathers clean. Clean and fresh water from a bird bath or a shallow pond is essential. Be prepared to clean and refill regularly to prevent bacteria forming which could spread diseases. Plus, water will attract birds that don’t typically visit feeders.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.