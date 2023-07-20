Have the slugs and snails made lace “hankies” of your hostas? Spray them directly with a mix of one cup plain ammonia to 10 cups water. It is safe for most plants, easy and actually adds a touch of nitrogen.
Have the slugs and snails made lace “hankies” of your hostas? Spray them directly with a mix of one cup plain ammonia to 10 cups water. It is safe for most plants, easy and actually adds a touch of nitrogen.
Photo by Lynette Walther
When the sun comes out and the temps ratchet up, look to plants that can take the heat like Rudbeckias.
Day after day of fog, and what has been the equivalent of a month of rain, has made this a challenging summer for any garden. Slugs and snails have been out in force. And forecasts are calling for more of the same. I, for one, have watched many a seedling disappear as those slimy pests have munched their way through my flower beds and vegetables. But the sun and heat show up eventually, turning everything on its head just like that.
Weather patterns this spring and summer have settled in with extended periods of either rain and fog or sun and high pressure. The seesaw episodes of weather have proved to be vexing for both gardeners and their gardens too. Won’t be long and we’ll find ourselves pining for rain. Across the nation there have been extreme heat waves and heat domes this summer, breaking records and scorching gardens. June was recorded as the warmest ever for the entire earth. It’s always just a matter of time before we get a sample of those high temps. While some of our plants can take the abrupt change in stride, there are many that won’t.
There is one thing we can count on as far as the weather is concerned — it is bound to abnormal. It is generally believed that extremes will be the future for gardens, and there’s no time like now to start preparing them for that. Planning for heat tolerance (as well as wet) is one way to take a bit of the disappointment out of gardening when perennials (or annuals) can’t take the severity that Mother Nature will dish out.
Here are five plant choices suggested by the National Garden Bureau for perennial and annual flowering plants that tolerate heat in the sunny border or in container combos:
Rudbeckia. It would be hard to find a perennial that is lower in maintenance and as high in performance as the cheerful, brilliant blooms. Not only can they fill a landscape with color, they also make wonderful cut flowers. Plus, they attract pollinators and beneficial predatory insects which help to thwart aphids, thrips and whiteflies. And more than that, the seed heads bring in birds that love to feed on them.
Lantana is a container favorite — perennial in warmer climates and annual here. This constant bloomer will attract butterflies and hummingbirds to the pretty clusters of petite flowers. New cultivar Bloomify™ is the first certified sterile lantana series, with plants that keep flowering all summer long—even in intense heat and drought. Unlike some varieties that take over garden beds with tall, lanky branches, this pretty, mounded lantana plays nicely with other plants in the garden.
Scaevola, is another annual container plant choice with fan-like flowers with colorful displays for hanging baskets. Older varieties can also be a little wild and rangy, with sparse flowers on leggy plants. They often require pinching, but new fan flower varieties are easier to maintain. Surdiva Scaevola has a compact plant habit that sports large flowers with vibrant colors.
Agastache is a deer-resistant perennial with spikes of flowers. A great pollinator plant, the new Queen Nectarine Agastache has soft peach flowers that are held on mauve calyxes which hold their color after the plant stops blooming, extending interest into fall. The fragrant flowers attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.
Russian sage is a heat and drought-tolerant perennial with a pleasing sage fragrance. Russian sage attracts bees and butterflies while offering deer resistance to your containers and garden. Look for a new variety, Bluesette, which has a controlled, smaller habit and bursts into flower early in the season.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.