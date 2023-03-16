Good Seasons

Aphids and barley

An example of banker plant used in commercial greenhouse production, barley infested with an aphid predator. At present there are no commercially-available banker plants for home outdoor growers. Photo by IPM Laboratories

 Photo by IPM Laboratories

Gardeners are rethinking how we relate to insects. As insect numbers plunge alarmingly — including numbers of honeybees, butterflies and other pollinators — we are beginning to realize that insects are not all bad. At the same time, we are witnessing a devastating loss of birds of all kinds. Birds need bugs to survive. Even the seed-eating birds require insects and insect larvae to feed their young.

An article by Natalie Neysa Alund in “USA Today” cites one reason for the decline in insect populations as possibly being related to increasing amounts of artificial light and forest fire suppression in eastern portions of the nation. Another culprit is the non-native earthworm, which has altered the composition of the leaf litter in forests and soil.

Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.

Recommended for you