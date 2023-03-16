An example of banker plant used in commercial greenhouse production, barley infested with an aphid predator. At present there are no commercially-available banker plants for home outdoor growers. Photo by IPM Laboratories
Gardeners are rethinking how we relate to insects. As insect numbers plunge alarmingly — including numbers of honeybees, butterflies and other pollinators — we are beginning to realize that insects are not all bad. At the same time, we are witnessing a devastating loss of birds of all kinds. Birds need bugs to survive. Even the seed-eating birds require insects and insect larvae to feed their young.
An article by Natalie Neysa Alund in “USA Today” cites one reason for the decline in insect populations as possibly being related to increasing amounts of artificial light and forest fire suppression in eastern portions of the nation. Another culprit is the non-native earthworm, which has altered the composition of the leaf litter in forests and soil.
We have learned that the vast majority of insects are either beneficial or benign. People need insects too, to pollinate crops and maintain healthy populations of many animals and fish that complete our environment. Even so, the US remains the second-highest user of pesticides in the world, averaging 408,000 tons per year.
You may want to blame commercial agriculture for that, but in truth it is ordinary folks growing gardens and tending their lawns who use the lion’s share of those pesticides. According to the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service, “Homeowners use up to 10 times more chemical pesticides per acre on their lawns than farmers use on crops, and they spend more per acre, on average, to maintain their lawns than farmers spend per agricultural acre.”
It should come as no surprise then, that agriculture, and in particular commercial plant producers, are leading the way in innovative pest control with a variety of practices and techniques that eschew common pesticides. But none is more innovative and impressive than that of insect “banks.” They revive an ancient organic system that is getting fresh attention.
A bank for insects? Actually, they are called banker plants that support beneficial insects that prey upon insect pests. Using plants to protect other plants is nothing new. But a plant bank is a step beyond decoy plants that attract pests away from desired plants, or the use of some plants to attract pollinators or the concept of companion planting with plants that benefit each other as they grow. Recently these plant banks have been getting attention, in part because chemical controls can become less effective over time.
According to “Mother Earth News,” “The beetle bank concept originated in Great Britain to provide habitat for beetles and other beneficial insects that had declined due to the loss of hedgerows and other habitat adjacent to cropland. British farmers have used beetle banks successfully to control grain crop pests like aphids and wheat blossom midges…”
Oats and wheat plants can create “banks” to provide habitat/food for insects to control aphids, ornamental peppers or castor beans are used to attract insects that control thrips in susceptible plants and mullein attracts insects that can control whiteflies.
In one of a four-part series on banker plants in the industry “Grower Talks” magazine, “Growers move to biological controls for many reasons, but a crisis is often the motivation for many of those who have been successful. The crisis is often the loss of effective chemical controls and this usually is for one primary pest (mites, whiteflies, thrips, etc.)” According to the article by Lance S. Osborne, Muhammed Z. Ahmed and Cindy McKenzie the banker system has three parts:
Crop — plants to protect (tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, herbs, etc.)
AH — alternative host, an organism that will not establish damaging populations on the crop but is easily grown and otherwise would not be found in proximity to the crop. It also is one on which the natural enemies of the “crop” will feed upon and reproduce.
The article goes on to describe the first of several pests to be managed, aphids, with appropriate alternate crops suggested.
Commercial production of banker plants began with barley that was infested with an alternate host of bird-cherry oat aphid. Those plants were used to manage melon and green peach aphids. Fava beans have also been used to manage potato and foxglove aphids, the article stated. The article concludes that banker plants can increase the probability that beneficials will become established, and that they have proved to be an economical method of providing a reproducing population of natural pest enemies. In addition, banker plants can reduce reliance on pesticides which often results in insect resistance to those chemicals.
“These banker plants were designed for the greenhouse to support natural enemies so that they could be present when their aphid hosts appeared on the crops. Whenever we have put these banker plants outside, the aphids simply vanish within days, so this is not a viable option for outdoor gardeners,” says Carol S. Glenister, Entomologist IPM Laboratories, Inc.
According to an article in “Mother Earth News,” the publication “Farming with Native Beneficial Insects” (Storey Publishing, 2014) from The Xerces Society, describes how to identify beneficial insects and implement a host of projects designed to improve habitat for them. No doubt as this approach becomes more widespread and studied, the variety of pests to be controlled can be expected to expand. It’s just another organic pest management approach you can “bank” on.
Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.