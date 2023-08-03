Good Seasons

How fortunate we are to have world-class gardens to visit nearby. Within an hour or two drive we can see some of the nation’s most incredible public gardens. And this month is the perfect time to venture out to visit when they will be in their glorious prime.

Both Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens near Boothbay, and the incomparable Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden in Seal Harbor require a bit of advance planning to purchase tickets. Tickets to the Rockefeller Garden will include a set time frame as well as a designated day for visits between noon and 4 p.m.

'Hot' side looking toward 'cool' side

Using floral displays to showcase a “warm” and a “cool” side, the blooming gardens at Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden are in their prime now. Designed by celebrated landscape designer Beatrice Farrand, the luxuriant gardens embrace the present and plenty of history too.
Doorway to Abby A. R gardens

Venture through this door and emerge into a world of color in the walled gardens at Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden in Seal Harbor.

