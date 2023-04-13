Good Seasons

Lemon basil

Cuttings of “Mrs. Burns’ lemon basil” root easily in water. This process can expand your crop quickly. 

 Photo by Lynette Walther

We don’t have to tell you that food prices are up and seem to keep on going up. While there is little we can do about that, we don’t have to take it sitting down. It is time to take action. Right now is the best time to start a few batches of seeds to produce your own food.

You can plant and then eat more healthy produce and reduce food waste and packaging costs over that of store-bought produce. The Home Garden and Seed Association (HGSA) recommends that for the most bang for your buck, select seeds for your favorite vegetable varieties.

Lynette L. Walther is an award-winning journalist and gardener. She gardens in Camden.

