Food Souvenir

You never know what you will find at a community supper. When I was a boy, freshly moved to Maine, one of the regular weekend activities we enjoyed in the summer was a community supper. There were two that we tended to frequent. One was for the local historical society and the other was for the Congregational Church. In truth there was little difference between them. I suppose the message at the beginning was different — one wanted funding for the society and the other for the church. The food and people were the same at both.

My parents were there to meet the neighbors. As a kid I was there to eat, and I was never disappointed. It was a fever dream of comfort food. There were every casserole imaginable; homemade breads; jello salads; desserts of every type and as much to eat as my little tummy could stand.

