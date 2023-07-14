You never know what you will find at a community supper. When I was a boy, freshly moved to Maine, one of the regular weekend activities we enjoyed in the summer was a community supper. There were two that we tended to frequent. One was for the local historical society and the other was for the Congregational Church. In truth there was little difference between them. I suppose the message at the beginning was different — one wanted funding for the society and the other for the church. The food and people were the same at both.
My parents were there to meet the neighbors. As a kid I was there to eat, and I was never disappointed. It was a fever dream of comfort food. There were every casserole imaginable; homemade breads; jello salads; desserts of every type and as much to eat as my little tummy could stand.
On occasion there were folks who were visiting family and would join in the food and fun, with no telling what they might bring. There were often casseroles that were seasoned with herbs and spices not familiar to the Downeast palette. Spicy dishes surprised and raised eyebrows but were always gobbled up. Even the desserts might be a new take on an old favorite.
One evening, in the peak of summer at the Congregational Church, there was a fellow and his family that appeared. They had brought a pie. As I mowed through my third helping of macaroni salad, my father went looking for his dessert. He came back with pie made from giant grapes. I stared at the pie and then at my Dad. He took a big bite and smiled at me. “This is good. You should try some before it is gone.” “Who makes grape pie?" I thought. Dad is crazy. Then Dad said, “It is the most unusual blueberry pie I have ever had!” He let me have a bite and it was delicious. I turned to go get a piece and could see on the dessert table that this mutant pie had already been finished off. Enthusiastic people were raving about it all over the hall. I came back to the table a bit dejected, and my father gave me another bite of his. I asked Dad how they made the grapes taste like blueberries. He smiled and told me what he had discovered when he had picked up his slice of pie.
The stranger that had brought the pie to the supper was serving it up when my Dad appeared. They began chatting and my father learned that he was a scientist working with the University of Maine. In particular he was a botanist who was spending the summer working at Blueberry Hill. Blueberry Hill is a research facility in Jonesboro, Maine, which specializes in blueberries, specifically Maine wild blueberries. It is the only place in the country that is solely devoted to blueberry horticulture. The pie that he had brought was filled with some experimental berries from the facility. They were unlikely to be commercially viable but were a showstopper in a church-supper pie. I never saw or tasted a pie like that again. The scientist/baker never returned, and the dessert table reverted to the usual offerings. You never know what you will find at a community supper.
