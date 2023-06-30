Food Souvenir

As a kid I couldn’t imagine many lunch items better than bologna — whether at school or home. At school it was served slightly thicker than you might find on a sandwich. It was also fried. It came with fries, and I would inhale it. The cafeteria presentation of the famed lunch meat made it meatier. It wasn’t meant for a sandwich; it demanded a knife and fork. Still warm and glistening in fat it would fuel me through the longest afternoons at school.

At home bologna was in a steady rotation in our fridge. Our family loved a good sandwich and there were always a couple of different cold cuts on hand for the purpose. My parents generally would get the deli to slice their sandwich meat. I had to beg to get bologna and when they bought it, they would just buy a cheap package off the shelf. It was never Oscar Mayer. Like Wonder Bread, and Kraft American cheese singles, these symbols of U.S. world-lunch-domination, were never allowed in our house. What a treat it was to go to a friend's house and have these forbidden foods.

Recommended for you