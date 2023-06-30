As a kid I couldn’t imagine many lunch items better than bologna — whether at school or home. At school it was served slightly thicker than you might find on a sandwich. It was also fried. It came with fries, and I would inhale it. The cafeteria presentation of the famed lunch meat made it meatier. It wasn’t meant for a sandwich; it demanded a knife and fork. Still warm and glistening in fat it would fuel me through the longest afternoons at school.
At home bologna was in a steady rotation in our fridge. Our family loved a good sandwich and there were always a couple of different cold cuts on hand for the purpose. My parents generally would get the deli to slice their sandwich meat. I had to beg to get bologna and when they bought it, they would just buy a cheap package off the shelf. It was never Oscar Mayer. Like Wonder Bread, and Kraft American cheese singles, these symbols of U.S. world-lunch-domination, were never allowed in our house. What a treat it was to go to a friend's house and have these forbidden foods.
When I made a sandwich, I would grab a couple of slices of wheat bread and slice some cheese (usually cheddar). I would carefully open the plastic pack of bologna and peel off two or three slices and put it on the bread with the cheese and smear a ton of Miracle Whip dressing on it before the sandwich was smushed together. One thing that always confused me about those ingredients was how we were allowed to have Miracle Whip and not Wonder Bread and Kraft cheese? Life can be so unfair. Despite the injustice of it all, the sandwich would be eaten in less than two minutes.
American bologna is a meat product made with any number of different meats — pork, beef, veal, chicken — that are often mechanically separated secondary cuts of meat that would be thrown out otherwise. This is then mixed with corn syrup, salt, pepper and mustard seed. Other spices such as coriander and nutmeg are added to try to build out the taste. The grinding of this concoction is mandated by the FDA to be comminuted. That means that all the ingredients must be finely ground so they are indistinguishable from one another. This slurry is then emulsified which is a process that combines the meat, fat and water into a stable, consistent mass. This is then all stuffed into synthetic casing and cooked. The result is the homogenous lunch meat we all know.
Bologna as we know it in this country, is a food that is an Americanization of a meat product from Bologna, Italy, hence the name. To meet the inspiration for our popular lunch meat is to have a great awakening. Let me introduce the uninitiated to the wonder that is Mortadella di Bologna PGI. When I first had mortadella, I temporarily forgot American bologna even existed. I still allow bologna a place in my heart for the nostalgia it evokes, but as far as pre-cooked sausage-like meat goes, mortadella is the king.
Mortadella is only made from pork. It uses good quality cuts that are finely minced to give it a consistent texture. Into this mixture are tossed cubes of fat from the pig's neck. The minimum amount of fat is 15%. More than that is very common. These chunks will be visible in the final product. They are not ground up with the rest of the pork. Spices used are typically cloves, coriander, cinnamon and nutmeg. Black pepper is added. It is not just finely ground but visible, whole peppercorns. Pistachios or myrtle berries also find their way into the mix. They are whole, and like the cubes of fat, visible when the meat is sliced. The final mixture is then put into a natural casing and tied shut. This large sausage is then put in a hot air dryer to cook for many hours. After it is done, if you are lucky, it is flown from Italy to the United States where discerning buyers can purchase it. When you buy, you need to get the stuff from Italy, there is no substitute.
Mortadella has been produced in Italy for hundreds of years. The best is only from Bologna, Italy and has a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) given by the European Union. That means it is guaranteed to be unique and only from a designated area. Champagne is another example of this designation. The E.U. does not mess around with its heritage food and drink. When they label something unique there is a good reason, and it should definitely be tried. And trying mortadella is what you should do. It can be served by cutting it into large chunks and placed next to a cheese board or sliced thick or thin, depending on how it will be used. Having a thin slice is a great way to introduce yourself to this meat. It allows you to see the cubes of fat and the nuts or berries and spices suspended in it. In this form it can be folded and placed on a small round of bread or better yet, take the whole slice and pop it in your mouth. The flavor is so much more complex than regular bologna. It also has a better mouth feel. The fat delivers a flavor profile that is irresistible. I tend to think if we had this when I was growing up our household would have switched out the Miracle Whip for real mayonnaise.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.