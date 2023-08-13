If you haven’t seen the movie “King Corn,” I would recommend giving it a view. It came out a while ago, in 2007. It is directed by Aaron Woolf and follows two friends that move from New England to the Midwest to try and grow some corn so they can see how this crop, which is in everything we consume, has come to be the agricultural powerhouse that it is. Having recently travelled through the Midwest I have a new appreciation for the film.
Whether you see the movie or not, I leave to you. The movie was on my mind recently as I drove to Wyoming. When we crossed into Indiana, corn was everywhere. I have never seen a crop so massively planted. For more than two days of driving there were only two things planted: corn and in distant second place, soy beans. Every scrap of land along the secondary roads and highways of Indiana, Illinois and Iowa I drove through were covered with the plants. It was truly a spectacle. To see so much farmland devoted to a binoculture of two plants that covered many thousands of acres was one of the most impressive sights I have ever seen. Logistics, engineering, technology, all are essential to this giant operation. Our farming in the U.S. is on a level that is not rivalled anywhere on earth.
The corn I was driving by for days was not sweetcorn (although there were occasional mom-and-pop farm stands selling it). This was Big Ag corn. It is not for eating directly, but rather for processing into other things. It is turned into the ubiquitous high fructose corn syrup that is in almost everything Americans eat. If it is not being grown for corn syrup it is being used for producing feed for animals - whether chickens, pigs or cows. On large farms, these animals are getting corn in their diet. Try looking in your pantry at home and see how many things contain corn. Processed food is based on unlimited corn and America runs on processed foods, for better and for worse.
The saddest thing I saw from all the industrial farming occurred while spending the night camping on the shores of Grand Lake St. Marys, in Ohio. This body of water is the largest man-made lake in the state. It was hand dug in the 1800s to supply water to the Miami and Erie canals. Today it is supposed to be a place for recreation and summer enjoyment. It is surrounded by farmland. As a result of that proximity, when it rains, there is run-off. These farms are only viable at the scale and productivity they are thanks to the intense use of fertilizers and pesticides. When a large rain event occurs, these chemicals find their way into the lake. The run-off regularly causes green algae blooms that render the water unusable and actually quite toxic. It was a sad and frustrating thing to be so close to the lake on a hot summer’s day and be unable to touch, let alone swim in the water.
This is not meant to be a sermon that points a finger at big Ag or farmers. It is meant to point a finger at us, the consumer, and ask what we really want. The farmers are in a difficult position. Their margins are tight, and they are doing what they can to get by. Even the Ago Companies are doing what they think is right. America truly feeds the world and the big companies have provided the methods that allow us to do so. We need to work together to try and come up with methods that allow all parties to prosper and at the same time produce more nutritious food that is kinder to the environment. No easy task. In the meantime, I hope everyone in Maine has some time this summer to sample some sweetcorn from their local farmstand.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.