Food Souvenir

If you haven’t seen the movie “King Corn,” I would recommend giving it a view. It came out a while ago, in 2007. It is directed by Aaron Woolf and follows two friends that move from New England to the Midwest to try and grow some corn so they can see how this crop, which is in everything we consume, has come to be the agricultural powerhouse that it is. Having recently travelled through the Midwest I have a new appreciation for the film.

Whether you see the movie or not, I leave to you. The movie was on my mind recently as I drove to Wyoming. When we crossed into Indiana, corn was everywhere. I have never seen a crop so massively planted. For more than two days of driving there were only two things planted: corn and in distant second place, soy beans. Every scrap of land along the secondary roads and highways of Indiana, Illinois and Iowa I drove through were covered with the plants. It was truly a spectacle. To see so much farmland devoted to a binoculture of two plants that covered many thousands of acres was one of the most impressive sights I have ever seen. Logistics, engineering, technology, all are essential to this giant operation. Our farming in the U.S. is on a level that is not rivalled anywhere on earth.

