Long before the food truck craze, folks in Maine were enjoying the offerings from their local takeout shack. Every town had them and loved them — and they still do. They are often the best place to grab some of the freshest local seafood or a good honest burger with no pretense.
Growing up it was always a big night when my parents decided to go to one of the local shacks for supper. We would all pile into the car and head out. The warm summer air would stream in the car’s open windows as we headed into town. Upon arrival we looked for a parking spot. The cars all lined up in a long row facing the shack and friends and relations were always encountered, making the outing even more enjoyable. Parking secured, we stood in line chatting with folks as we awaited our turn, and then placed our order.
We all had favorites we regularly ordered. My father's was a cheeseburger deluxe. What made it deluxe was a slice of tomato, some iceberg lettuce and mayonnaise. My mother would go for a fried clam basket, and I would get a chicken burger. It almost goes without saying that each order was accompanied by fries and a little paper cup of coleslaw. My parents would have usually brought a beer to enjoy, and I would have ordered a soda.
I would sit in the back seat anxiously awaiting the crackling voice over the little speaker on top of the shack calling out the numbers of the evening's orders. When our number came up, I would scramble out of the back seat to help my father bring the food back to the car. The meal would come to a close with a soft-serve cone. The big decision was whether to go with rainbow or chocolate sprinkles. The funny thing was you could not taste the difference between the two sprinkles with your eyes shut. It was just about what kind of a mood you might be in. An exuberant mood was rainbow and reserved mood was chocolate. At the end of the evening as the sun was setting and we headed home for the night everyone was content.
We replayed the experience regularly with our own kids as they were growing up and the experience is as good today as it was 45 years ago. Summer has not begun until the first trip to a shack for a meal. Recently visiting my mother, we visited one and, as we ate our food, reminisced.
One recollection stood out. I remember getting a present from my father. I was in college at the time and had just arrived home for the summer. I had a job lined up in Bar Harbor but was going to spend a week or so at home before I departed. I discovered I had brought some unwanted guests home with me. Most likely the result of a peccadillo with a young woman at school. Respecting the shared domesticity of the family domicile I alerted my parents to the situation and assured them an effective solution had been applied. They were very understanding and thanked me for my candor. A few days later my father came home from work. He said he had been to his new favorite take-out shack at lunch. He had something he thought I would appreciate. He reached out and handed me a bumper sticker. I turned it over and read what it said: “I Got Crabs at Tanya’s Takeout.” That level of empathy and caring is what held our family together. Unfortunately, Tanya's takeout is long closed. Fortunately, I still have the cherished keepsake Dear Old Dad gave me. The memories from a lifetime of visits to a summer takeout shack on the coast of Maine can be as good as the food.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.
