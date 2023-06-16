Food Souvenir

Long before the food truck craze, folks in Maine were enjoying the offerings from their local takeout shack. Every town had them and loved them — and they still do. They are often the best place to grab some of the freshest local seafood or a good honest burger with no pretense.

Growing up it was always a big night when my parents decided to go to one of the local shacks for supper. We would all pile into the car and head out. The warm summer air would stream in the car’s open windows as we headed into town. Upon arrival we looked for a parking spot. The cars all lined up in a long row facing the shack and friends and relations were always encountered, making the outing even more enjoyable. Parking secured, we stood in line chatting with folks as we awaited our turn, and then placed our order.

Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.

