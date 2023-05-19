Food Souvenir

“Time for supper!” That sentence yelled out the back door, or up the stairwell, prompted a rush to the table to inhale the meatloaf, or a dallying walk to the table if the smell of turnip wafted through the air. Either way, it was a daily call to the evening meal while growing up. As I grew older, I started to realize that many people would say it was “dinner time.” Moving back to Maine as a youngster helped me to understand the distinction between the two words, but not before I was confused a bit more.

Supper is the evening meal. I knew some families that called the evening meal dinner, a term I always thought wasn’t quite right. In my mind supper was the correct word, but at least I understood what they meant when they said dinner. What I was not ready for was that my friends and relations in Washington County referred to the midday meal as dinner and not lunch. Dinner was not a sandwich but a proper meal. Supper, served later in the day, was usually lighter fare.

Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.

Recommended for you