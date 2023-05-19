“Time for supper!” That sentence yelled out the back door, or up the stairwell, prompted a rush to the table to inhale the meatloaf, or a dallying walk to the table if the smell of turnip wafted through the air. Either way, it was a daily call to the evening meal while growing up. As I grew older, I started to realize that many people would say it was “dinner time.” Moving back to Maine as a youngster helped me to understand the distinction between the two words, but not before I was confused a bit more.
Supper is the evening meal. I knew some families that called the evening meal dinner, a term I always thought wasn’t quite right. In my mind supper was the correct word, but at least I understood what they meant when they said dinner. What I was not ready for was that my friends and relations in Washington County referred to the midday meal as dinner and not lunch. Dinner was not a sandwich but a proper meal. Supper, served later in the day, was usually lighter fare.
I remember visiting my neighbor Stacey. She was about my age and lived a short distance away through the woods. I loved to go play at her house. Once, when I was there in the middle of the day, her mother asked if I would like to stay for dinner. I said yes but would need to check with my mother. I assumed she meant the evening meal not lunch. I was pretty quickly brought up to speed on the topic and enjoyed a hearty meal and an afternoon of play followed. The next surprise at Stacey's was when I found out that at 4:30 p.m. every day, supper was served. That was when I had to go home. There I would mill about until it was time for us to eat, which would not occur until 6 p.m.
Stacey’s family was not unusual having an early supper in Downeast Maine. They were still living in the rhythms of an earlier time. As they would have been up before dawn, they needed to be in bed very early and thus the early evening meal. It was always a light repast, because they had eaten the big meal in the middle of the day. It all traces back to when we were a more agrarian nation, and the day was scheduled around the sun and the work people performed when it was up. It turns out this was a common practice in most places in our country during the previous couple of centuries. This is when we can see the distinction between supper and dinner evolve.
Your day would start very early, all those years ago, before the sun had risen. You would have as hearty a meal as your circumstances could provide, because when the sun was up and you could see outside, the hard work would commence. A break would occur halfway through the day, and you would settle in for another big meal. This would often be bigger than breakfast and was called dinner. This meal would power you until sunset when the day's labor was done. After all that work in the fields or woods, a person was tired, and the meal to cap off the day was simple and not as big as the first two. This was supper. When the Industrial Revolution started, things changed. No longer were people tied to the patterns of the sun and seasons, they were now tied to the hours of the factory. Dinner had always been the big meal of the day and with a new work schedule in place, and less opportunity to go home for food at midday, that big meal moved to the evening. People continued to use dinner to describe their main meal, which was now taking place in the evening, and supper became less used. The exception was in more rural areas. The South and parts of the Northeast (also Maritime Canada) continue with the older usage.
The etymology of the words helps to clarify things too. English usage of supper is mostly linked with the French word souper, which translates as a meal at the end of the day. The word soup also comes from this and was the sort of typical light food that would be served at the day’s end. The word dinner also has Franco roots. It comes from the word disner and was old French for the big meal of the day. It would seem that once again we have the French to thank for our understanding of the role food plays in our lives.
Today, when describing the evening meal, we view the words dinner and supper as synonyms, with dinner assuming the position of the preferred word. Our household, out of habit and tradition, continues to use supper. When our grown kids are home for a visit, the old refrain of “Time for supper!” is still heard as it is yelled through the house, calling all to the table.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.
