Food Souvenir

A few of us in the office have often joked about when we were kids in Maine, every trend seemed to take about ten years to finally reach our different corners of rural Maine. Whether skateboarding or fashion, back then, things took a while to get here. Today things have changed. With the internet and overnight deliveries, it is much easier to be current. On the other hand, we still are not on the bleeding edge, as a recent trip to Los Angeles proved.

We flew out to get away from late winter Maine and visit our kids. Anytime we are in California we plan on eating well. The fresh produce and diversity of products available are amazing. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is happy to let you know that three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts and more than a third of all vegetables in the U.S. are produced in the Golden State. Coupling that bounty with ethnic and cultural diversity means there is no way you can take in all the delicious dining options at your disposal. That doesn’t mean we didn’t try.

Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years.  He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.

Recommended for you