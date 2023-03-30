A few of us in the office have often joked about when we were kids in Maine, every trend seemed to take about ten years to finally reach our different corners of rural Maine. Whether skateboarding or fashion, back then, things took a while to get here. Today things have changed. With the internet and overnight deliveries, it is much easier to be current. On the other hand, we still are not on the bleeding edge, as a recent trip to Los Angeles proved.
We flew out to get away from late winter Maine and visit our kids. Anytime we are in California we plan on eating well. The fresh produce and diversity of products available are amazing. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is happy to let you know that three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts and more than a third of all vegetables in the U.S. are produced in the Golden State. Coupling that bounty with ethnic and cultural diversity means there is no way you can take in all the delicious dining options at your disposal. That doesn’t mean we didn’t try.
After arriving late at LAX we picked up a rental car and headed to a hotel in Koreatown. The hotel restaurant was closed so we found a couple of guys selling tacos on the side of the street. Street food is all over the city and some of the best anywhere. We opted for al pastor tacos. Essentially, the setup is a vertical rotisserie, like used for gyros. Meat is sliced off, tossed on a flat-top grill with some onions and spices. Tortillas are also placed on the grill. When all is hot it is put on a plate, and you are directed to several bins of salsas and other toppings like crema (an elevated form of sour cream). It was all mind-bendingly good. Welcome to California!
The next day we planned on spending time with our son. As I looked out the window from our room, I saw a car festooned with all manner of plastic boxes and sensors. On the side it said Waymo. I had not had breakfast and already had seen my first self-driving car. We met up with our son, and he showed us around Culver City and its environs. For lunch we decided on the Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in the Little Osaka area of the city.
When we arrived at Kura a person quickly sat us in a booth. From there the fun began. This is not the place to go for good sushi. You go for the novelty. The center of the restaurant is defined by a conveyor belt system that runs around the place passing by every table. It has two levels. On the lower belt passing by your table is an endless assortment of sushi. Each dish is in a little plastic dome. You can look at it as it passes, and if it tempts you, you can grab it, put it on the table and start eating. As we took all this in, a person stopped by and asked if we needed drinks. We placed an order and turned back to the endless plates of sushi parading by. We were interrupted by beeping noise and a robotic voice announcing our drinks. Turning to look, there was a four-foot-tall conical robot. A door opened at table level and there were our drinks. We took them and the robot scurried away to bring things to the next customers. As we pulled more sushi from the conveyor belt, I decided I wanted something hot. There was an iPad-like touchscreen at our table with an extensive menu of things that could be custom ordered. I found some gyoza (Japanese pot-stickers) and tapped the screen. In a moment the upper conveyor belt whirred to life and my order came to stop at our table. As we finished the meal, I wondered how to determine our bill. My son pointed to a slot at the edge of our table. We put our plates in the slot and they disappeared. They were coded so that they determined how much we had eaten. I took out my phone, which is linked to my credit card and tapped it on the screen at our table. I stopped and pondered for a moment, wondering what percentage of the tip the robot would receive.
As we stepped into the ever-present SoCal sun, I took in the city bustle. People of all types were coming and going and then my eye stopped on a rectangular box across the street. It was about the size of a Yeti cooler sitting on wheels. The light changed and people started crossing the street. At the same time, the box on wheels started moving. It zipped along with the people, going around some and stopping for others. It successfully crossed the street and continued motoring along the sidewalk. I could now read Amazon on the side and realized it was a robot out on delivery. A fitting thing to see after our lunch. Later in the afternoon we would also see that the local delivery van for Fed-Ex was all electric.
We continued to eat very well throughout our stay, dining at Korean, Indian, Taiwanese, Italian and various Mexican establishments. The general rule in our travels is to get out and try new things. Living where we do, in Maine, you have to take advantage of what a city has to offer when visiting. On our last night in the area, we visited Pasadena and ate at a place called Osawa. At Osawa, there was not a robot in sight as we ate some sublime sushi. We talked with the owner’s son about the mackerel that he brought us. It was from Japan and had just been flown in that day. We told him of our local sushi place, Suzuki’s, and the exquisite mackerel that the owner Keiko prepares in the summer. We encouraged him to visit Maine and he seemed genuinely interested. The curious thing about a remote part of the world is that even though sometimes trends have arrived and robots are still only seen on a screen, people from away need the break from over stimulation that a rural place provides. I could see in our waiter's eyes the inverse of the look we must have had when we stepped off the plane a week earlier, craving culture and things new. I could see him imagining a trip where he would slow down and enjoy the moment, visiting a new place with a different pace and vibe. At that moment I also knew we were ready to return to that life ourselves. Back in Maine, I wonder, if I am patient, in ten years, might a robot bring me lunch in Camden?
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.