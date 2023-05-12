I went to elementary school in California. Roosevelt Elementary school was a few blocks from my house, and I walked every day. My mother made my lunch the first few years but moved me to school lunch around the third grade. I was hesitant about this change at first. Unknown foods are always hard for a kid, and I was no different. In the morning I would be given my lunch money. At school, the money was exchanged for a blue ticket.
Regardless of whether you brought your lunch or had the school’s offering, it all took place in the cafeteria. If you bought your lunch, you would march in and sit down. If you had a blue ticket, you went to the lunch line where they took your ticket, and you took your lunch. I remember quickly liking the lunch ladies. I also quickly liked the food. It was plain comfort food that was cooked to appeal to finicky little kids. The one item I fell in love with was the rice. It accompanied almost all meals. It was served with an ice-cream scoop forming a perfect mound on the tray. Other foods were served alongside it or on top as required.
The rice was sticky enough to hold its shape but not like pudding. It had a rich flavor, a hint of salt and was unique in my world. My mother’s rice was nothing like it. Hers was either very bland or a pilaf mix with too much flavor for me. The rice at school was just right. Years later, replicating that simple food became a quest.
There are tens of thousands of varieties of rice in the world. The rice we are most familiar with is oryza sativa. It breaks down into two subspecies that we primarily eat: indica and japonica.
Now a brief Latin tutorial. Some may have noticed Indica and sativa, and thought to themselves, “Isn’t that weed?” It is worth knowing those words apply to many plants, not just pot. Sativa is Latin for cultivated. Indica means of, or from, India in Latin, and Japonica means of, or from, Japan in Latin. What really needs to come before either indica or sativa, if you are thinking about picking up an ounce, is cannabis. That is the plant that gets you stoned. If you say indica, how would I know you did not want an ounce of oryza?
Indica is the variety that produces long grain rice. Long grain is about four times as long as it is wide. This rice does not stick together very well but fluffs up nicely as the individual grains stay separate. It is very popular in stir fries and pilafs.
Japonica is the variety that produces medium and short grain rice. Medium grain is about twice as long as it is wide. The medium grain rice is more tender and chewier than the long grain. It also sticks together more readily. A good example of using this rice would be in a risotto. The short grain rice is very sticky and soft. It is about one-and-a-half times as long as it is wide. Because it can hold its shape, this is the rice used for sushi.
Remembering the rice from school was sticky and not dry and fluffy was a big clue. This narrowed down the search for my rice. It was definitely not long grain indica. That meant it had to be a variety of japonica.
Japonica covers thousands of rice varieties. I remembered how well it stuck together. But I also remember it was not super sticky. When I was in my early 20s, I first had sushi. I was intrigued by how it stuck together and how stubby the grains were. I would not have been surprised by this if I had already encountered it when I was a kid. That ruled out the short grain japonica rice. Now I needed to figure out which medium grain rice was used and why it tasted so good.
Looking at information from the California Rice Commission, I discovered that the state is a rice growing powerhouse, producing over four billion pounds of rice per year. Many varieties are grown but there is one that stood out, Calrose. Calrose is a japonica medium grain rice that represents about 80 percent of all the rice grown in the state. Chances are really good that Roosevelt Elementary was using this common variety.
Given where I was in Southern California, a Mexican preparation was a likely influence on my school's rice. In Mexico they generally have their rice much plainer than we imagine. It is not typically mixed with tomato and spices. Instead, it is served on the side and known as arroz blanco or white rice. There are infinite variations based on region and tastes for preparation. The rice favored in most recipes of arroz blanco is a medium grain japonica.
We made a version of arroz blanco recently using Calrose and the following method. The rice is first soaked and rinsed. It is then fried in oil or lard until translucent. Drain the excess oil and add water or stock with a bit of salt and some finely minced onion and garlic. We also added some annatto for subtle flavor and a slight yellow coloration (would that make it arroz amarillo?). Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer and cover for about 20 minutes. Check to make sure the water has been fully absorbed and then add a generous amount of butter to melt into the rice. Fluff and serve.
The first taste of this preparation lit up my tastebuds. The rice was sticky and filled with a rich buttery flavor. It was also slightly sweet with a touch of salt. I could have eaten nothing else that night. I am sure this was not the exact treatment that was served to me as a kid, but I am satisfied it is close enough. It is always fun to unravel the mystery of a forgotten comfort food with the ultimate reward represented by its addition to our recipe book.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.
