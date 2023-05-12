Food Souvenir

I went to elementary school in California. Roosevelt Elementary school was a few blocks from my house, and I walked every day. My mother made my lunch the first few years but moved me to school lunch around the third grade. I was hesitant about this change at first. Unknown foods are always hard for a kid, and I was no different. In the morning I would be given my lunch money. At school, the money was exchanged for a blue ticket.

Regardless of whether you brought your lunch or had the school’s offering, it all took place in the cafeteria. If you bought your lunch, you would march in and sit down. If you had a blue ticket, you went to the lunch line where they took your ticket, and you took your lunch. I remember quickly liking the lunch ladies. I also quickly liked the food. It was plain comfort food that was cooked to appeal to finicky little kids. The one item I fell in love with was the rice. It accompanied almost all meals. It was served with an ice-cream scoop forming a perfect mound on the tray. Other foods were served alongside it or on top as required.

Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.

