Food Souvenir

Recently I have noticed the preponderance of videos about mundane yet mesmerizing tasks that appear on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etcetera. Some of these videos have millions of views. They are referred to as autonomous sensory meridian response videos, or more commonly by the abbreviation ASMR. This response is something some people claim gives them a physical sensation when it is triggered by any number of seemingly simple or mundane things. Folks claim to feel a tingling of the skin as if a mild current is passing through them. It often has a calming effect on them. Watching someone eat, hearing rainfall, or watching someone repeat a simple task are all things people claim will trigger ASMR. With gardens now in full season in our cool, rainy corner of the country, my mind has turned to shelling peas and the attendant satisfaction the activity gives me.

Shell peas are one of those foods that take me back as far as I can remember. I have memories of sitting on lawn furniture in our backyard with my grandmother helping to shell peas. I could not have been older than four. She showed me how to open the pod and carefully pop the peas into a waiting colander. I was encouraged to try the peas fresh from the pod as well. I never ate my fill but what I did eat I enjoyed. It was really more about the shelling and the satisfying sound of the peas hitting the metal colander that kept me at the task. I have never experienced the ASMR sensation myself. If I did, I would like to think it would be triggered by the fresh peas from our garden.

