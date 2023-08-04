Recently I have noticed the preponderance of videos about mundane yet mesmerizing tasks that appear on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etcetera. Some of these videos have millions of views. They are referred to as autonomous sensory meridian response videos, or more commonly by the abbreviation ASMR. This response is something some people claim gives them a physical sensation when it is triggered by any number of seemingly simple or mundane things. Folks claim to feel a tingling of the skin as if a mild current is passing through them. It often has a calming effect on them. Watching someone eat, hearing rainfall, or watching someone repeat a simple task are all things people claim will trigger ASMR. With gardens now in full season in our cool, rainy corner of the country, my mind has turned to shelling peas and the attendant satisfaction the activity gives me.
Shell peas are one of those foods that take me back as far as I can remember. I have memories of sitting on lawn furniture in our backyard with my grandmother helping to shell peas. I could not have been older than four. She showed me how to open the pod and carefully pop the peas into a waiting colander. I was encouraged to try the peas fresh from the pod as well. I never ate my fill but what I did eat I enjoyed. It was really more about the shelling and the satisfying sound of the peas hitting the metal colander that kept me at the task. I have never experienced the ASMR sensation myself. If I did, I would like to think it would be triggered by the fresh peas from our garden.
My wife enjoys sugar snaps and snow peas, but I am a traditionalist and have always preferred the shell pea. When we first met many years ago, we were talking about favorite foods, and I said I loved getting my first batch of peas from the garden on the Fourth of July. My wife stared at me and said that did not make any sense. She is from Long Island and was used to getting peas in June. Maine summers like the one we are experiencing now, make sure our peas come later.
When we pick our peas, they are taken to the back porch in our gardening basket. I do not recall the origins of the basket. We have used it for well over 20 years to gather our fresh produce and bring it to the house for the evening's meal. It is a well-worn container that must have seen bushels of peas carried to the house over the years. With the basket on the porch, the best seat for shelling peas is the old outdoor rocker. Before anything else happens two important things need to occur. The first is that the sheller must open and sample some peas. This process can take a while but is a key part of our quality control. After that task is complete, the dogs must get their pea pods.
Our oldest dog figured out how to shell peas 16 years ago. When we harvested peas, Clover, the young pup, would come to investigate. When she saw you eating the peas, she begged for them. We chuckled and threw her a pod. There was no expectation she would eat it. As a fellow omnivore I should have had more faith. Clover took the peapod and sat down with it. She carefully nibbled at it until the pod opened and then delicately picked out and ate every pea. We threw her another pod, and she repeated the process. By the end of the afternoon, the lawn was strewn with empty pods. My mind immediately worried that now Clover had a taste for peas, she would just head to the garden and feast. It never happened. She knew the peas needed to be picked by us first. Years later we picked up another dog and Clover showed her how to enjoy fresh peas too. Good dog, Clover!
I have looked online for videos of people shelling peas and they do exist. None of them are hugely popular. It makes me wonder if a video of a dog shelling peas might be the answer. In my view that would be the 4K Dolby Atmos video that would break the internet and send ASMR junkies into euphoria. I just need to get Clover to sign a release form.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.