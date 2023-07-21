Food Souvenir

One afternoon when I was quite young, my mother came to me and announced that some of her friends were coming over for supper. She said she was going to make some very special food that I might like. The couple were vegetarians. I asked what that meant and my mother, remembering my interest in dinosaurs said, they are like brontosaurus, they only eat plants. Later that night they arrived, and I was introduced. I said I was happy to meet them and that I was a carnivore.

The young couple were surprised and amused at my response. I think my mother rolled her eyes. In my view it was all very clear: I liked meat and did not like vegetables — therefore carnivore. My father took me aside and explained that a brontosaurus was an herbivore because it could only eat plants. Similarly, a T-rex could only eat meat, which made it a carnivore. A vegetarian, by contrast, could eat meat if they wanted to, but chose not to do so. He presented a new term for me to mull over, omnivore. Omnivores are able to digest plants and meat. I was still not sure I wanted to give up my carnivore credential. My father then told me that dogs, wolves and bears were also omnivores. Having those creatures in the omnivores ranks appealed to me and I decided I could join.

