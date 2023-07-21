One afternoon when I was quite young, my mother came to me and announced that some of her friends were coming over for supper. She said she was going to make some very special food that I might like. The couple were vegetarians. I asked what that meant and my mother, remembering my interest in dinosaurs said, they are like brontosaurus, they only eat plants. Later that night they arrived, and I was introduced. I said I was happy to meet them and that I was a carnivore.
The young couple were surprised and amused at my response. I think my mother rolled her eyes. In my view it was all very clear: I liked meat and did not like vegetables — therefore carnivore. My father took me aside and explained that a brontosaurus was an herbivore because it could only eat plants. Similarly, a T-rex could only eat meat, which made it a carnivore. A vegetarian, by contrast, could eat meat if they wanted to, but chose not to do so. He presented a new term for me to mull over, omnivore. Omnivores are able to digest plants and meat. I was still not sure I wanted to give up my carnivore credential. My father then told me that dogs, wolves and bears were also omnivores. Having those creatures in the omnivores ranks appealed to me and I decided I could join.
As the years passed, I have embraced my omnivore status and supplemented my formerly meat-focused diet with all manner of plants and vegetables. The meat has not left my diet but the meat I eat has changed. The agro-business of large-scale farming has created ridiculously cheap food. The actual cost of that food of course has a price. The antibiotics, chemicals, and terrible conditions of animals on large scale farms is out of sight and out of mind for the average consumer. It really shouldn’t be. You should know what you eat. We have become a very squeamish culture when it comes to our food. My father used to irritate his cousin when he would visit her. He would ask what was for supper and she would respond, “Pork chops.” “Yum, dead pig!” he would respond. If she said hamburger, he would say dead cow. Every time she would go through the roof. She did not want to think the meat she was eating had ever been alive. Most of us that eat meat carry some level of this detachment.
My family was eating at a farm recently and one of the things we had was tripe. My daughter ate it and said it was delicious, but that she had a bit of a tough time because while she knew it tasted great, the fact it was a cow’s stomach and looked like a convoluted honeycomb made her hesitant. Her taste buds had said yes, but her brain said no. A few days later we were with relatives eating at a restaurant and one of the kids' cousins saw sweetbreads on the menu. My son interrupted him as he ordered to be sure the cousin was aware he was ordering the thymus gland of a young cow. The cousin, assuming it was literally sweet bread, immediately changed his order. My son had the sweetbreads, and they were delicious. I had the beef tongue which was similarly fantastic.
I mention these stories because besides acknowledging that we are eating meat we need to get over the hurdle of what meat-eating means in a sustainable world. A cow is not just steaks and hamburgers. It is wasteful not to utilize all of an animal that was raised to sustain us.
If you are going to eat meat, take it seriously. Know where your meat comes from; frequent stores that can answer your questions about local farms. Try different cuts of meat. They are usually cheaper and can taste surprisingly great. If you have never had them, you are in for a treat. Let your tastebuds convince your mind that if it tastes good it is good. The omnivore's I agreed to join forces with when I was a little boy have no problem honoring the entire animal when they make a kill. If we are true omnivores, we should follow their lead.
