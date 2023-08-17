Food Souvenir

Take a moment and recall your most memorable meal. We all have memories of birthdays, holidays or once-in-a-life visits to a fancy restaurant we dined at. Chances are you recollected something along those lines. Very few would volunteer the memory of something unpleasant. Your mind wants to remember that special moment. But listen to your body and it will remind you of a different experience. Maybe the raw bar at the sketchy restaurant. Or the fast-food meal that did not look quite right, but you ate anyway. Several hours after one of those meals and your body wakes you from a fitful sleep with only one command: find a bathroom, now! Those are the most memorable. All of us can recall events like this going back to our earliest years. It is a survival skill. If something makes you sick your body does not want to make the same mistake twice.

I had a recent experience while travelling in Wyoming, seeing family. We enjoyed a great day of hiking and each other’s company. We capped things off with a night out. I had some pan-fried rainbow trout from Idaho. It was delicious. When the night came to a close, we parted ways. We planned on an overnight camping trip the next day. In the middle of the night my sleep was unkindly interrupted as my body insisted on getting to a bathroom quickly. Just the thought of the supper the hours before made my whole body tremble. The next day was a beauty, and we went to our campsite at 8,850 feet. I did not participate in any of the hikes. Rather, I guarded camp and made sure the pit-toilet wasn’t lonely. On the bright side it was a gorgeous place to feel sick.

