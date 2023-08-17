Take a moment and recall your most memorable meal. We all have memories of birthdays, holidays or once-in-a-life visits to a fancy restaurant we dined at. Chances are you recollected something along those lines. Very few would volunteer the memory of something unpleasant. Your mind wants to remember that special moment. But listen to your body and it will remind you of a different experience. Maybe the raw bar at the sketchy restaurant. Or the fast-food meal that did not look quite right, but you ate anyway. Several hours after one of those meals and your body wakes you from a fitful sleep with only one command: find a bathroom, now! Those are the most memorable. All of us can recall events like this going back to our earliest years. It is a survival skill. If something makes you sick your body does not want to make the same mistake twice.
I had a recent experience while travelling in Wyoming, seeing family. We enjoyed a great day of hiking and each other’s company. We capped things off with a night out. I had some pan-fried rainbow trout from Idaho. It was delicious. When the night came to a close, we parted ways. We planned on an overnight camping trip the next day. In the middle of the night my sleep was unkindly interrupted as my body insisted on getting to a bathroom quickly. Just the thought of the supper the hours before made my whole body tremble. The next day was a beauty, and we went to our campsite at 8,850 feet. I did not participate in any of the hikes. Rather, I guarded camp and made sure the pit-toilet wasn’t lonely. On the bright side it was a gorgeous place to feel sick.
Despite my woe, I was fascinated by how my body reacted. A friend has said that being ill is like a drug experience. I would add a very bad one. All the physical stimulus and urgent commands from your body make the mind run in directions it has not seen before. Your body automatically goes into a survival mode and dulls down some senses and accentuates others as it tries to correct the imbalance. Fever dreams, or in my case, the shutting-down of any urge to put something into my digestive system seem good examples.
In the first 12 hours after symptoms just the thought of food put me on my knees. I was half convinced I was never going to get better. I remember trying to see if I could forcibly delete the memory of the previous night's meal from my memory. It seemed to me, if I focused on forgetting it, I would, and if I did, I would be better instantly. As the hours passed and that idea failed, I found I had an urge for ginger-ale and crackers. These were the go-to things our family were given as children when we had upset stomachs. The crackers were a go, the ginger-ale, not so much. I picked up some Pedialyte instead. With very low sugar and lots of electrolytes it was the modern replacement. I cautiously began to have hope.
From there I observed my body go through the hard reset of bringing my digestion back online. My body was in no mood to rush the process and if I tried, it let me know to follow the protocol or it would reboot again. It was really a microcosmic look at the whole of my eating life. I started eating the simplest pablum, afraid to try anything else. Then slowly, by trying one or two new things, and seeing how it felt, my palate opened up again. That led to new discoveries. I had applesauce the next day and it was a revelation. It was like tasting it for the first time and I derived a satisfaction from it that more complex foods have never given me. All from a basic food I have eaten thousands of times before. Everything old was new again. This journey accelerated and continued until I was more or less good and back to eating as usual.
After we began meandering our way back East, while physically back to normal, My mind continued to rein me in. As we drove by a fried chicken place, I smelled the food and realized it smelled better than it had in my recent memory. My fresh system reboot did not like the look of things and instead pushed me towards yogurt and crackers. I am not completely off the imaginary leash that my body has me on. But on the bright side of things, I am glad I was not able to delete the memory of the trout I had. It was delicious and regardless of the short-term outcome, a recipe that, were it prepared by different hands, I would gladly be served again. It turns out it was a memorable meal in more ways than one.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.