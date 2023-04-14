Macaroni and cheese is many things; it is organic-kids-fare out of the box, it is bright orange and a college dorm staple, it is a comfort food on a cold night. I have personally experienced it in all those forms. Yet my deepest association with the classic casserole will always be a warm welcome. It goes back to visiting with my in-laws.
For many years, my wife’s parents lived in the Caribbean. At first blush it sounds luxurious and exotic. While the weather was fine and the water warm, the reality of living in a third world country full-time is not very glamorous. Every day is an adventure and the simplest things become projects that require real planning. Chief among those things is eating. The grocery stores and availability of things we take for granted in the States makes shopping an adventure in paradise. There were three options; use the local grocery store, shop in the local open air market, and grow things yourself. The best way was to use all three options, and be open-minded.
The grocery store was trying its best to be like any big American market. It was air conditioned with a bunch of aisles and a large section of frozen goods. The problem was it was never consistently stocked and the items on hand were from everywhere and of dubious quality. You had the impression that all the products that would not sell in its country of origin found their way to this island. The store was a refuge for misfit products. Goods came from South America, Europe, other islands and the U.S. Everything was imported from far away on the weekly cargo ship. The locals all knew the shipping schedules and were ready to hit the market when staples they could not do without might be arriving in the store. When hitting the big store you had to have alternatives for every item on your shopping list.
The open-air markets were fantastic. The best produce freshly caught fish and local meats from all sorts of animals were available. There were dozens of stalls in the center of the capitol city, with people selling anything they could. If you were a resident of the island you would have a particular stall you frequented. This person would then be your broker for everything else. When they saw you, you were greeted by name and if they did not have the plantains or nutmeg you wanted they would get it from one of the other vendors. Even with all this bounty, you would still be limited with what was fresh and in season.
Growing your own was the third component of island life. Although the weather for gardening was ideal, the same warm weather was also great for all the things that want to eat your labor. And it was not just the pests, it was also the seeds you could use. Johnny’s Seeds do not always cultivate their product for latitude 14. Through trial and error, a system was established. The vegetable garden was built on top of tables built from scrap lumber. This kept away the ants and other creepy crawlies that thrived on the ground. It also made weeding easy (stand up weeding is a treat). Over the table were nets to keep the birds out. The crop was mostly beans, greens and the occasional tomato. These plants came from local seeds and seeds friends and family, brought from all over the world, when they visited. Trees in the yard added citrus and the occasional papaya or mango.
When anyone arrived to visit, my Mother-in-law served the same thing. It was her macaroni and cheese. After traveling for a day and a half from Camden, Maine to get there it was the most comforting of comfort food. We would never arrive earlier than two or three in the afternoon. The macaroni and cheese made life easy for my Mother-in-Law, as she had the casserole ready in advance and could put it in the oven when we arrived. Delays and travel problems were common and a meal that could handle that was key. As we tried to adjust to the massive temperature change and comprehend the sights and smells of this other world, we would know what was waiting for supper.
While the dish was baking, we would walk to the lime tree and pick some fruit. It was destined for rum and tonics. As drinks flowed, the vegetables from the garden were picked and a tossed green salad was readied. The local market contributed plantains that would be fried and tossed with some salt. But the star of the show was always the mac and cheese. It was made with pasta, which was something that was usually available and could be stocked up on when it was. The recipe always had meat from one of the markets. It was either hotdog or local ham, chopped and mixed throughout the pasta. The cheese was whatever cheddar or close facsimile could be obtained. Herbs and spices were all the freshest the island had to offer — black and white pepper, nutmeg, thyme, oregano, parsley. The sun would be setting and the citronella candles lit to try and discourage the mosquitoes. The table was set and the meal served.
Everyone in the extended family had that welcoming experience. The house on the island is gone now. Today, when family gets together, we reminisce about the meal and the shared memories it brings back. That the smell of a humble, baking casserole, can evoke so much feeling is a gift that transcends time.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.
