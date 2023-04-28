As warmer weather starts to make its brief annual appearance in our part of the world, the urge to be outside grows. Eating and cooking outdoors is a great way to celebrate a beautiful day. A proper campfire is probably the most authentic way to cook outside, but that may be asking too much for most. That leaves choosing between gas and charcoal grills. While gas is easy and quick, it takes away something elemental about cooking and eating outside. The beginning of the ritual is the lighting of the fire. When that is done by turning a knob, a big part of the experience is lost. You want to take your time and enjoy the primal experience of making a fire and cooking over it. Grab a drink and some friends and lean into it.
There are generally two choices for fueling your charcoal grill, charcoal briquettes or lump charcoal. My father and I made some as an experiment when I was young. It is a simple process of purifying a piece of hardwood (like oak or hickory) with heat. It is done in kilns, a big container to hold a fire. We used an old metal drum. Inside the kiln is a crucible, which is a vessel for holding something to be heated — in this case wood. For this we used an old coffee can with a lid. It is important to keep the environment in the crucible devoid of oxygen. If oxygen is present, it will start combusting the wood ruining the process. To help with this, the hardwood is packed tightly in the crucible. The crucible also has a lid with a small hole to let gas escape as it heats up. When the kiln is fired up charcoal begins to form as the temperature inside the crucible gets close to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The idea is to cook the wood. In doing so the heat rids the hardwood of water and other chemicals. When the process is complete, all that is left is a blackened piece of wood that is very light and composed of almost pure carbon. Everything else has been burned off. This purity results in a more efficient fuel for burning. Briquettes are made the same way, except instead of using hardwood, sawdust, compressed into the ubiquitous briquette shape, is used.
Both materials result in high carbon material, but they have different burning properties. Lump charcoal burns hotter than briquettes and imparts a smokey flavor. Lump reacts to oxygen more readily, so it is easier to control the temperature by adjusting the airflow on your grill. That same property means it can be put out by damping down your grill, allowing it to be reused for your next grilling session. Briquettes are better for slow cooking and can last longer than lumps, but do not impart as much flavor. They are also cheaper. Pick what works for you and light your fire.
The worst way to ignite charcoal is lighter fluid. It is messy and stinks and without a proper burn-off can impart flavors in the food being cooked. A close second to lighter fluid is the closely related briquettes that are infused with flammable chemicals to make them ignite with a match. It too can leave unpleasant flavors in your food. If either is your go-to lighting method maybe you should just use a gas grill.
The next option is some sort of fire-starter stick — usually a paraffin and wood composite that will easily ignite. Sometimes fatwood is used for the same purpose (fatwood is resin infused wood, usually from the pine family). Whichever material is used, the technique is the same, carefully build up a wall of charcoal around the fire-starter to shield it from the wind and to provide adequate surface area for the fire-starter to ignite. This method can be tedious and time consuming.
Fortunately, there is a gold standard for lighting your fire. It is the chimney. I first encountered the chimney over 30 years ago when visiting my soon-to-be father-in-law. I had come from a fire-starter-stick family and had the emotional scars to show for it. On more than one occasion my father had difficulty lighting his fire and endured the wrath from my mother as she lamented the evening was going to ruin as we all waited for a fire hot enough to cook on.
My father-in-law showed me how to rid my life of that anguish. As we readied his barbeque, he produced a piece of stove pipe about 20-inches tall and 10-inches in diameter. Across the top he had strung a piece of bailing wire for a make-shift handle. He took the grill off the barbecue and placed the stove pipe on the bottom where the charcoal would go. He then loosely balled up a few pieces of newspaper and put those in the bottom of the pipe. On top of that he put the lump charcoal. With one match he lit the newspaper from the bottom of the pipe. The chimney effect pulled in cool air from the bottom as the paper quickly began to ignite, sending heat up the pipe. Smoke and flames shot out of the top of the chimney and in a moment the charcoal was lit. Using tongs, he grabbed the wire handle of the pipe and gently lifted it up. The lit charcoal spilled out of the bottom. With the chimney’s job done, a few more pieces of charcoal were added to flesh out the fire. Lighting the grill is never the same after this trick and the big companies that produce grills have caught on. Engineered chimneys are now available in the grilling aisle of your favorite hardware store.
With the fire going, clean the grill and think about adding some wood chips. A few small pieces of green or water-soaked hardwood, like apple, hickory or maple, can be placed on the coals as cooking begins to add a smoky flavor. All that is left now is to get out there and grill your favorite foods. The season is short in our part of the world, take advantage of it as often as you can and enjoy an alfresco meal.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.