As warmer weather starts to make its brief annual appearance in our part of the world, the urge to be outside grows. Eating and cooking outdoors is a great way to celebrate a beautiful day. A proper campfire is probably the most authentic way to cook outside, but that may be asking too much for most. That leaves choosing between gas and charcoal grills. While gas is easy and quick, it takes away something elemental about cooking and eating outside. The beginning of the ritual is the lighting of the fire. When that is done by turning a knob, a big part of the experience is lost. You want to take your time and enjoy the primal experience of making a fire and cooking over it. Grab a drink and some friends and lean into it.

There are generally two choices for fueling your charcoal grill, charcoal briquettes or lump charcoal. My father and I made some as an experiment when I was young. It is a simple process of purifying a piece of hardwood (like oak or hickory) with heat. It is done in kilns, a big container to hold a fire. We used an old metal drum. Inside the kiln is a crucible, which is a vessel for holding something to be heated — in this case wood. For this we used an old coffee can with a lid. It is important to keep the environment in the crucible devoid of oxygen. If oxygen is present, it will start combusting the wood ruining the process. To help with this, the hardwood is packed tightly in the crucible. The crucible also has a lid with a small hole to let gas escape as it heats up. When the kiln is fired up charcoal begins to form as the temperature inside the crucible gets close to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The idea is to cook the wood. In doing so the heat rids the hardwood of water and other chemicals. When the process is complete, all that is left is a blackened piece of wood that is very light and composed of almost pure carbon. Everything else has been burned off. This purity results in a more efficient fuel for burning. Briquettes are made the same way, except instead of using hardwood, sawdust, compressed into the ubiquitous briquette shape, is used.

