Eating healthy is the basis for being well. We all know it and we also eat foods we know are not great for us. Of course, processed foods are the worst things to eat. Aren’t they? Well, that is something that is not entirely clear. So, what is processed food?
A processed food is a basic food, like a potato that we alter before we eat. If you dig up a potato in your backyard and take a bite out of it, dirt and all, that is unprocessed. Bring it into your kitchen and wash it and cut out some blemishes and you have now processed that food item. Any adjustment you make to a raw food ingredient is processing it. So that potato which you have now cleaned, checked for bad spots, boiled until cooked and then eaten is a processed food. The key to all of this is understanding most things we eat are processed. Processing makes things more palatable.
We can take the same potato and slice it thin and fry it in some olive oil and then dust with a bit of salt. We have just made a potato chip, and one that is quite healthy. That same potato could go another route and find itself with almost no health benefits whatsoever. Welcome to the world of ultra-processed food. Ultra-processed food is what to eat in moderation.
Let’s take the potato, dehydrate it, turn it into a powder, add some spices to that and reconstitute it with some water and create a paste. Of course, we need to stabilize this mush so it does not fall apart and will cook properly, so some chemicals (all food-grade and edible) are added to the mix. While we are at it, let's add some food-grade colors to give the mush a proper chip coloration. This is then pressed into a mold that gives it a potato chip shape and then fried in oil (cottonseed, canola, sunflower — anything cost-effective will do) and packaged into uniform chips, let's call them “Jingles” (because you can’t get them out of your head)! This would be an example of an ultra-processed food.
By design, ultra-processed food looks too good. A company will make it look close to the original, but it is generally too uniform to be real. Look at one of our Jingles chips and compare it to a hand cut chip you made from your garden potato. They are very different. This difference is more than skin deep, and that is the problem. The more you slice, dice and manipulate a food source, the more nutritional value the food loses. On the other side of the ledger, you are making a food that is consistently pleasing to the eye and taste buds. It can also be very cheap to make on a large scale. The problem now starts to take focus. You can make facsimiles of really good, minimally processed food cheaper than the real thing. It looks good, tastes good and is very inexpensive. The only thing it really lacks is nutrition. And that is where food production in the developed world has landed. We collectively create, sell and buy most of our food in an ultra-processed form, and in doing so are making a health crisis, as we eat things our brain, eyes and taste buds think are nutritious, but are actually a wasteland.
There are people trying to help us understand and make sense of the food we eat. In Brazil, a professor of nutrition, named Carlos Monteiro, has come up with a scale to help people understand the various ways we manipulate food and classify them. It is called the Nova Scale. It breaks food down into four categories as follows:
Group 1: Unprocessed or minimally processed foods
Examples are vegetables from the garden, milk, eggs and fresh meat. Our potato would be in this category.
Group 2: Processed culinary ingredients
Examples are oils, salts, and spices. These are things that are dried, extracted or pressed and are used to make things in Group 1 taste better.
Group 3: Processed foods
Examples of this are plentiful. It is what a good home cook makes. You take Group 1 and add Group 2 and you get Group 3. It can also be a commercial product, like fancy organic potato chips (Group 3), composed of potatoes (Group 1), and salt and oil (Group 2). The goal in this grouping is to create a food that is stable and flavored but more durable than a food from Group 1. It can be served fresh or packaged and still deliver taste and nutrients.
Group 4: Ultra-processed foods
Finally, there is the last grouping. This group wants to be all the other groups combined into one. Anything is allowed in the pursuit of giving the brain and taste buds the feeling and sensation of a food, even though there is often no real food value in the item. The Jingles chips are in this category. Or, think of grape soda. It can have no grape juice in it whatsoever. It has a chemical compound that mimics grape taste, artificial colors and stabilizers and other chemicals that ensure that what you see and taste seems to be grape. Only there is nothing nutritionally related to a grape in the drink.
The Nova Scale is not the answer to all the bad food that is out there. That responsibility lies with each of us as we make our daily choices. The scale is there to help us understand what makes a food more or less healthy. Almost everything we eat has some level of processing. The important takeaway is knowing that when a food has been artificially recreated to look like a food you could get with less processing the simpler food is going to be better for you. Sometimes less is more.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.