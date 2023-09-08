Food Souvenir

Eating healthy is the basis for being well. We all know it and we also eat foods we know are not great for us. Of course, processed foods are the worst things to eat. Aren’t they? Well, that is something that is not entirely clear. So, what is processed food?

A processed food is a basic food, like a potato that we alter before we eat. If you dig up a potato in your backyard and take a bite out of it, dirt and all, that is unprocessed. Bring it into your kitchen and wash it and cut out some blemishes and you have now processed that food item. Any adjustment you make to a raw food ingredient is processing it. So that potato which you have now cleaned, checked for bad spots, boiled until cooked and then eaten is a processed food. The key to all of this is understanding most things we eat are processed. Processing makes things more palatable.

Recommended for you