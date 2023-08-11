Eating and drinking are more than calories and hydration. One of life’s great pleasures is dining. It does not have to be a five-star restaurant with a view. All it requires is a simple meal prepared with care.
When I was younger, I often ate alone as I went over homework in my apartment. I was never lonely and enjoyed preparing my simple meals; some steamed vegetables, a hot dog, and some bread washed down with a cheap beer. I had made it myself and consumed it at my own pace and I was always well pleased.
Around this period in my life, my friends and I would occasionally get together and have supper with each other. It all seemed very grown up as we secretly checked with our mothers for recipes that were easy and would hopefully impress our friends. I came up with a decent recipe one day while doing some work at the college radio station, WSPN. I was the director of news and information and would regularly go through the stack of mail that came to the station. There were lots of albums and CDs being sent and also lots of junk mail. One afternoon I noticed an envelope filled with a few recipes. They were to introduce you to the wonders of cooking and hopefully convince you to subscribe to their service. If you did, new recipe cards would arrive every month and before long you would undoubtedly become a gourmet chef. I grabbed one of the sample cards that detailed how to make honey mustard chicken and threw the rest of the mail into the trash.
I took my little menu card with me when I left the station. On my way back to my apartment I stopped at the store and purchased the simple ingredients: some chicken thighs, Dijon mustard and honey. I went home and began to cook. Everything was done in one skillet. You heated some oil and browned the chicken, adding some salt and pepper. Then you mixed honey and mustard together and poured it over the chicken. You put a lid over the whole concoction and let it simmer until done. I was amazed with how well it came out. Given my skill level at the time, the bar was pretty low. After making it a few more times for myself, I felt ready to try it on friends.
It was around this time I had met a young woman that had really caught my eye. We agreed to get together at her place, and I offered to bring some things over and make us supper. I arrived with all that was required for my new go-to dish. As I started to get things going in the kitchen she asked if I would like a drink. I replied in the affirmative and looked over my shoulder to see her produce a bottle of Mount Gay, a lime and some tonic.
I froze. Who is this person? A Mount Gay and tonic was my favorite cocktail. It was introduced to me by a captain I sailed with during the summers. After a day of sailing Frenchman’s Bay with a smoky southwest breeze filling a schooner's sails, few things satisfied as well. She then informed me she had brought the bottle of rum back from the Caribbean herself. This person was a class act.
I sipped my drink and put everything together in the pan. She looked into the pan and declared it could use some garlic and butter. As quick as she said it, she had minced a clove and tossed it in. As it started to simmer, she commented it needed heavy cream. She gently eased beside me and made that addition. She tasted the sauce and made some other adjustments. Spices and herbs were added. It was shortly done, and we sat down to eat. Never had chicken tasted so good. I knew then, this person was not your average gal. Her name was Sarah.
All these years later that memory comes back. It was such a formative time in my life. Learning to cook, enjoying a good drink and meal with a friend. I experienced so much. I am grateful that 30 years ago this week, I promised to make this sort of thing a regular gig. Sarah and I, with a bunch of friends paying witness aboard a schooner in the middle of Penobscot Bay were married. The food and conversation have only gotten better since that first meal shared all those years ago. I can only hope we have 30 more years of the same.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.