Food Souvenir

Eating and drinking are more than calories and hydration. One of life’s great pleasures is dining. It does not have to be a five-star restaurant with a view. All it requires is a simple meal prepared with care.

When I was younger, I often ate alone as I went over homework in my apartment. I was never lonely and enjoyed preparing my simple meals; some steamed vegetables, a hot dog, and some bread washed down with a cheap beer. I had made it myself and consumed it at my own pace and I was always well pleased.

