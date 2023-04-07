A revelation of living in Downeast Maine and then moving to the Midcoast, was the discovery that depending on the body of water, fishing season is year-round. Growing up in Washington County, open-water fishing began on April 1. As a kid it was a day to test one's luck and skill. I do not remember ever catching much more than a cold on opening day but it represented hope of better weather and fresh fish to come.
The first real fish I ever caught was on Libby Brook. I had been catching chub and harbor pollack for a while, but never had I bagged a trout. One afternoon early in the season my Mother asked if my friend Gary and I would like to go fishing. The answer was an automatic yes. We headed for the brook and walked our way up stream. As young boys we were outfitted with closed-face spinning rods, bobbers and a box of worms. We were in it for running through the woods as much as anything else. After some time, we reached a beaver dam and fished for a while with no luck. We grew listless and it was determined we should turn around and hike back. As we wandered along, I threw one more lackadaisical cast into a pool. My bobber sank and I realized I had a fish! Gary and Mother gathered around and encouraged me. In a moment I landed a 14-inch brook trout. I was stunned and as proud as could be. A quick thwack to the head with a stick and the trout was ready to come with us.
We hurried home and Mother cleaned the fish. It was beheaded and gutted with care to get rid of the blood along the spine. Next it was time to get it ready for my supper. Simple is better when it comes to super-fresh fish. Cornmeal was placed in a dish and the fish coated. A cast-iron frying pan was heated, and small pieces of salt pork crisped and set aside. The oil was left in the pan and the fish gently fried on each side. When done, it was slid onto a plate with the salt-pork bits to garnish.
I remember only the fish from that meal. I know I would have been served a vegetable and a starch but cannot recollect what they might have been. My every sense was on the fish. I had captured this animal and now I was eating it. Profound and important stuff. I was hesitant at first. The fish had been hanging on my rod flipping around an hour or so ago and was now on my plate. I pulled the meat from the bones and tasted it. So delicate! And the crunch of skin and cornmeal made it even better. I gobbled it up but do remember being very afraid of the little bones.
The indelible mark that meal left was an awakening. I was directly responsible for the death of one organism and the feeding of another. It is important for everyone to have a comprehension of this process. Living in a rural state makes it easier to keep this connection. We all know animals are killed to provide meat and plants are harvested for vegetables and grains. Even if most of your food comes from the grocery store, we are still very aware of hunting, fishing, gardening and having livestock. As our area strives to grow and be modern, we risk losing that connection to our food sources. The modern world makes it too easy to forget about your food's origins and too easy to eat food that satisfies a craving but is empty of nutrition or regional connection. It is important to make sure we stay in tune with our food. You don’t have to harvest it all yourself, but you should be interested in who produced your food and where it came from. When we forget and ignore where a meal comes from we are forgetting an elemental part of being a human. Forsaking the origin and history of what you eat does a disservice to both you and the food. We should all make an effort to visit and support a local farm, try growing some vegetables in the backyard or even take a kid you know fishing for their first brook trout.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.
