Food Souvenir

A revelation of living in Downeast Maine and then moving to the Midcoast, was the discovery that depending on the body of water, fishing season is year-round. Growing up in Washington County, open-water fishing began on April 1. As a kid it was a day to test one's luck and skill. I do not remember ever catching much more than a cold on opening day but it represented hope of better weather and fresh fish to come.

The first real fish I ever caught was on Libby Brook. I had been catching chub and harbor pollack for a while, but never had I bagged a trout. One afternoon early in the season my Mother asked if my friend Gary and I would like to go fishing. The answer was an automatic yes. We headed for the brook and walked our way up stream. As young boys we were outfitted with closed-face spinning rods, bobbers and a box of worms. We were in it for running through the woods as much as anything else. After some time, we reached a beaver dam and fished for a while with no luck. We grew listless and it was determined we should turn around and hike back. As we wandered along, I threw one more lackadaisical cast into a pool. My bobber sank and I realized I had a fish! Gary and Mother gathered around and encouraged me. In a moment I landed a 14-inch brook trout. I was stunned and as proud as could be. A quick thwack to the head with a stick and the trout was ready to come with us.

Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.

Recommended for you