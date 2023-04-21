There are some things in this world you either love or hate — things that have no middle ground. Black licorice comes to mind as a general example. In my house there were not many foods that were off limits to being served or tried. A notable exception was salt cod. My father could not stand it and my mother loved it. Its use in a New England dried-fish dinner (some may refer to it as a salt fish or salt cod dinner, but in our locale, it was always called dried-fish) created a lifelong cat-and-mouse game with the meal. When father-cat was away, mother-mouse would play and cook up her dried fish.
Salting things is an ancient technique for preservation. The premise behind it is to draw all the moisture from a food. This prohibits the growth of harmful bacteria and creates a relatively shelf-stable food source that does not require refrigeration. Food that has a low-fat-content is essential, as the fat can turn rancid as it ages. Fish like cod are perfect and its popularity spread all over Europe and the Americas. The cause of the spread is less palatable than the fish. In the early 1700s fishermen in the colonies of North America were making a tidy living catching cod and selling it. Their profits increased dramatically when people started running plantations in the Caribbean to raise sugarcane for sugar, rum and molasses. The plantation owners had turned to slavery to produce their sugarcane and wanted cheap food to feed their labor force. The New England fisherman often had fish that, due to problems with a particular batch of salting, would not pass the quality control required to sell to the European market that was already established. Plantation owners readily bought the sub-par product at a discount that created a new unscrupulous market for the fishery. Salt cod went South, and molasses came north. All in support of the abomination of the slave trade. Hundreds of years later, slavery is gone. What remains from that period is a love of salted cod that reaches from South America and the Caribbean all the way to Maritime Canada and across the ocean to Europe.
My Father was not one for seafood, even if it might have an interesting history, unless it had no “fishy” smell or taste (yet somehow, he loved salmon loaf made from canned pacific fish that smelled like cat food — a tale for another time). There was no worse offender in his mind than the dried fish dinner my mother and great aunt loved. The only time it was allowed was when he was away on business.
When he left, the preparation commenced. The fish was always on hand in little wooden boxes perfectly preserved. It looked about like what you would expect dried fish to look like, being hard and desiccated resembling pale tree bark with salt. This was taken and placed in a pot of fresh water on the back of the cook-stove to get the salt out and begin softening the fish. Depending on how salty the fish was you might change the water a few times. With the fish now hydrated and desalted it was time to start cooking. The fish was heated to just below the boiling point (if actually boiled the flesh becomes tough). Preparation next focused on the sides. There were potatoes and rutabagas cut up and boiled. In a fry pan diced pork scraps — salted, fatty pieces of pork — were cooked. When done they were drained and set aside, and sliced onions were sauteed in the leftover fat. At this point it would be fair to say that the kitchen was filled with unique aromatics. Precisely the sorts of odors that could quite possibly turn one against this classic New England meal.
With things finished cooking and the kitchen steamed from the process it was time to serve the meal. The fish was drained and flaked onto a plate. Potatoes and rutabagas were placed alongside. They would be left to the diner to season. Typically butter, salt and pepper would be mashed into the vegetables with a fork. To the rutabagas some sugar would also be added to take away some of the bitterness. Finally, the onions and salt pork would be put on the plate giving extra flavor and fat to the meal.
A dried fish dinner is a really basic meal at its roots. Before refrigeration it was critically important as it could be served year-round, even in the depths of winter. The vegetables would all be available in the root cellar and the salt park and dried fish could also be easily kept, due to their preserved nature. My mother still loves it as it nourishes her with its comfort and memories as much as with the calories and nutrients it provides. My father died a while ago and she has had a greater opportunity to enjoy the meal, but not whenever she wants. You see, my father passed his dislike of the meal along to my brother. So, my mother continues to play hide and seek with her dried fish, making sure my brother is not around, whenever she prepares it.