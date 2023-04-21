Food Souvenir

There are some things in this world you either love or hate — things that have no middle ground. Black licorice comes to mind as a general example. In my house there were not many foods that were off limits to being served or tried. A notable exception was salt cod. My father could not stand it and my mother loved it. Its use in a New England dried-fish dinner (some may refer to it as a salt fish or salt cod dinner, but in our locale, it was always called dried-fish) created a lifelong cat-and-mouse game with the meal. When father-cat was away, mother-mouse would play and cook up her dried fish.

Salting things is an ancient technique for preservation. The premise behind it is to draw all the moisture from a food. This prohibits the growth of harmful bacteria and creates a relatively shelf-stable food source that does not require refrigeration. Food that has a low-fat-content is essential, as the fat can turn rancid as it ages. Fish like cod are perfect and its popularity spread all over Europe and the Americas. The cause of the spread is less palatable than the fish. In the early 1700s fishermen in the colonies of North America were making a tidy living catching cod and selling it. Their profits increased dramatically when people started running plantations in the Caribbean to raise sugarcane for sugar, rum and molasses. The plantation owners had turned to slavery to produce their sugarcane and wanted cheap food to feed their labor force. The New England fisherman often had fish that, due to problems with a particular batch of salting, would not pass the quality control required to sell to the European market that was already established. Plantation owners readily bought the sub-par product at a discount that created a new unscrupulous market for the fishery. Salt cod went South, and molasses came north. All in support of the abomination of the slave trade. Hundreds of years later, slavery is gone. What remains from that period is a love of salted cod that reaches from South America and the Caribbean all the way to Maritime Canada and across the ocean to Europe.

