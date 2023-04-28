Food Souvenir

A good cherry tomato can blur the line between candy and vegetable. When the small tomatoes are on point there are few things better. They are sweet, juicy and bite sized. Versatility is the little fruit's hallmark. A little container of them is a great snack on the go. Try them sautéed with vegetables or where they have become most known as the colorful topper on a salad.

My family always had tomatoes in the garden and cherry tomatoes would make their appearance on our plates every year. When the plants were just about to produce fruit, my father would be on high alert for the first ripe examples to bring in and enjoy. It became an annual ritual to hear him speak about the superior taste of his fresh produce and the sublime sweetness and texture of the fresh-from-the-garden harvest.

