A good cherry tomato can blur the line between candy and vegetable. When the small tomatoes are on point there are few things better. They are sweet, juicy and bite sized. Versatility is the little fruit's hallmark. A little container of them is a great snack on the go. Try them sautéed with vegetables or where they have become most known as the colorful topper on a salad.
My family always had tomatoes in the garden and cherry tomatoes would make their appearance on our plates every year. When the plants were just about to produce fruit, my father would be on high alert for the first ripe examples to bring in and enjoy. It became an annual ritual to hear him speak about the superior taste of his fresh produce and the sublime sweetness and texture of the fresh-from-the-garden harvest.
So, it was no surprise then, that when going out to eat, members of the family would order a salad when dining. Of course, it would never compare to what we had at home during the peak of the gardening season, but it would always remind us of that time, and that in itself was comforting. On one of these excursions, I learned about the dangerous side of the cherry tomato.
I was in my first year of college and was with my father outside of Boston in Salem, Mass. I attended Skidmore College in Upstate N.Y., and it was close to 10 hours away from our home in Downeast Maine. I had made friends at school with a guy in the Boston area who had a car. He was happy to have company on the drive back to school. As it happened, my father’s mother lived in Beverly, Mass. The plan to get me back to school became driving to see my grandmother and then meeting up with my friend the next day and heading back to campus. A win for everyone. My dad only had to drive half as far, and I escaped the burden of being dropped off back at school by a parent.
On one of these trips my father decided to take me out to eat before I headed off to meet my friend. Considering the mischief my friend and I often enjoyed, a full stomach was a welcome thing. It was good for my father too. Only now, with children of my own, can I appreciate the opportunity to go out with your adult kid for a good meal. My father had a waterfront restaurant in mind and the stage was set.
The eatery was white tablecloth and geared towards adults and not families. We were seated with a view and bantered about family and what my next semester would bring at school. We placed our order with the waitress and soon our salads arrived.
As I recall they were nothing out of the ordinary but were topped with large cherry tomatoes. We both, as had become our family want, commented on them. We knew, given the fact it was winter, they would not be exceptional. I grabbed my fork, speared a tomato and popped it in my mouth.
I remember distinctly biting down on the oversized tomato. As I did a scintillating arc of tomato juice squirted out of my mouth. It flew, it seemed, in slow motion, across the table and onto my father. It happened suddenly and was over before I could stop it. We both paused and digested what had occurred. “Sorry,” I mumbled through a mouth full of the rest of the fruit. My father looked at me and in his deadpan way said, “Well, how about that?” We then discussed how cutting things up and smaller bites might have a place in society. We also agreed that a cherry tomato could be far more dangerous than either of us had ever realized.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.