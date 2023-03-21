Food Souvenir

Food memories
By Daniel Dunkle

What are food memories? Probably one of the most potent remembrances we possess.

Food is required by all of us, but for more than just sustenance. It is a clear gateway to significant moments in our past. When we eat, we experience a moment that sees multiple senses synthesized. We smell the food; we hear it being prepared; we see the food; we feel the warm or cold food in our hands, and finally, in our mouth, we taste it. The combination of all our senses focusing on one thing so intently can cause a moment to sear into our minds forever. These moments are not about the exact recipe. They are about the connection to a time or place lost, suddenly recovered.

