What are food memories? Probably one of the most potent remembrances we possess.
Food is required by all of us, but for more than just sustenance. It is a clear gateway to significant moments in our past. When we eat, we experience a moment that sees multiple senses synthesized. We smell the food; we hear it being prepared; we see the food; we feel the warm or cold food in our hands, and finally, in our mouth, we taste it. The combination of all our senses focusing on one thing so intently can cause a moment to sear into our minds forever. These moments are not about the exact recipe. They are about the connection to a time or place lost, suddenly recovered.
Baked beans are not something that come in a can. Those are for make-believe cowboys eating around a campfire. The proper baked bean dinner is served on Saturdays and is something that has been slow cooking since Friday night.
Coming back to the family homestead in the 1970s introduced this old tradition to a new generation, my brother and I. The smell of the slow-cooking legumes is forever connected in my mind with downeast Maine (for the record, that part of Maine does not even start until you get east of Ellsworth). On Friday after lunch the dried beans would be chosen by the Matriarchs. Jacob’s cattle, soldier beans, yellow-eyes, kidney beans, but never pea beans (despite the derogatory take on the processed pea beans in a can, all the kids still lusted after them) and placed in water. After soaking they were transferred to the bean crock.
A crock is a ceramic pot that varies in size but never shape. They are somewhat globe shaped, a bit like Pooh Bear’s honey pot, with one or two ear-like handles on either side. The top is a simple ceramic piece that rests inside a lip on the top. The pots are typically a stoneware color on the lower two-thirds and dark brown coloration for the top third and lid. Most crocks I was around were at least a few generations old, and the topic of who they would be passed down to, in due time, was a competitive thing. I have no proof that these old vessels were any better than what you can currently still find at Renys, but my mind is convinced they are.
Into the pot was added the beans, mustard, onion, molasses, salt, pepper, brown sugar, and most importantly, a large slab of salt pork. Water was added to fill, and the crock was placed in the oven.
In our case the oven was part of a proper cook stove with an iron top. There was a shelf over the stove that was great for keeping this warm. On the far right of the top of the stove was a door that lifted up to reveal a four-gallon tank for keeping water hot. Before the house had running water, this was the hot water supply.
Some of my earliest memories were visiting the house in the 1960s and sitting in a washtub on the kitchen floor as hot water was ladled from the stove into my make-shift bath. The stove was originally coal, but in an act of modernization had been converted to kerosene. It was always on, even in summer. The burner that fired the stove could only be adjusted slightly, either warm or hot. You cooked by moving things from hotspots to cold spots on the stove as needed.
The beans now had all Friday night and most of Saturday to slow cook. The overnight was the tricky part. Someone had to check on them once or twice. Our Great Aunt or Mother tended to this. The danger was the liquid cooking off and the beans drying out. If that happened the batch was ruined. One ill-fated Christmas Eve we had a batch of bad beans. It was decided that instead of throwing them out they would be given to the dog to supplement his kibble. What followed was an evening of the most ghastly odors emanating from a dog I have ever smelled. That became the humorous incentive to never dry-out the beans again. The dog was disappointed with the vigilance, he loved beans.
By the next day they were close to ready and the ancillary parts of the meal were gathered. Mack’s Grocer was the sort of old market that every small town in Maine used to have. All the staples, a breakfast and lunch counter, and many homemade things. The essentials we were after were the dinner rolls, made that morning, and the freshly churned butter.
With beans cooked and fresh rolls ready, it was time to finish preparing the meal. Hotdogs were cooked for the kids. Our Father would have knockwurst (a fat German sausage not as sweet as a hotdog). These would both be pan fried in butter. Mother and Great Aunt would have the salt pork from the top of the beans. The vegetable was freshly made coleslaw. Ketchup, mustard and pickles of various types were available to garnish.
As I have aged, I have lost my passion for eating beans once a week. Even once every other month is more than I want. But I still love them, but mostly for how they connect me to the past. They have become so much more than a simple memory; they are a window into the past that is as vivid in my mind’s eye as they were over forty years ago, being served by my Mother, sitting at the dining room table with my Brother, Father, Great Aunt and a large dog under the table hoping for a taste.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.