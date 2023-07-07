Quite a while ago now, I worked on a sail training ship out of Massachusetts. We traveled thousands of miles a year, from Maine to Guadalupe. I was not paid a lot but had no expenses. I lived on the boat and meals were provided. The word on the ship was if you wanted a raise, eat more — it was all you could eat. One summer we needed a new cook. The person that had worked all winter down South needed a break. The cook on any ship is one of the most valuable crew members. They can make or break morale, and, if on a long passage, they can rescue everyone from the monotony, simply with a creative meal.
After interviewing several candidates, the Captain found our new cook. His name was Jeff and was quickly christened Chef Jeff. We were getting ready for a two-week trip up the coast and Jeff was sent out to provision. This is not like getting groceries for the week, this is a whole level different. You are on a ship and most of the time completely self-reliant. Everything you need had better be aboard when you cast off from the dock. As the crew readied the ship, Chef Jeff appeared at the gangway. He called all-hands to help bring the groceries and supplies aboard. Peeking into the boxes that were passed along it looked like we would be eating well.
And eat well, we did. For breakfast on the morning of our departure from Boston Harbor was steak and eggs to order with fresh-made Hollandaise to boot. Lunch buffets, delightful roasts in the evening and elaborate fresh desserts ready for the late-night watches, became the norm. As Chef Jeff became famous for saying, “Nothing but the best for my Skipper!” As the days went on, the meals continued, more delicious and elaborate than the next. The crew's morale was indeed high, and Chef Jeff was a star.
After a successful trip we arrived back in port and immediately began preparation for the next voyage. Again, right before departure, Chef Jeff appeared with provisions to be loaded before setting sail. With lines cast-off and the Graves Light astern, breakfast was served. It was oatmeal. Certainly filling. Lunch was bologna sandwiches and dinner was spaghetti with red sauce from a jar. Not what Chef Jeff would usually make, but hey, it wasn’t too bad. The next day the menu was exactly the same. The day after there was no change in the quality of the food, but it was at least different — cold cereal for breakfast and ham sandwiches for lunch. Supper was more spaghetti. The morale, which had so recently seen an all-time high, was falling. The Captain had to speak with Chef Jeff. What he discovered was, that while a talented cook, Chef Jeff was terrible with a budget.
The way things worked was the galley had a monthly financial allotment for food. That was it. You were free to do with it as you liked, but within the constraints of the dollar amount at hand. Chef Jeff had blown the budget on the first week leaving scant money to fill out the month. The result was a lot of mediocre food. The ship survived the week, but to this day I still flinch when I see spaghetti.
Shortly after that trip Chef Jeff was sent out to reprovision again. This time he came back very discouraged and empty-handed. At first telling, Chef Jeff said he had been rolled by some toughs near Bunker Hill and all the ship's money taken. Upon closer questioning Chef Jeff admitted that in an attempt to further the ship’s money he may have wagered on some dogs running around a big track in Revere. That was the end of Chef Jeff.
The next hire had nowhere near the cooking talent but was much better with a budget. Consistently good food every day was much better than excellent food once a month. The food was simple and hearty and rarely the same. Stock was made from leftover chicken and the resulting broth enhanced the rice served the next evening. There might be oatmeal but there was fresh fruit and toppings like brown sugar and honey to go on top. Just like at home, every night is not chateaubriand and potatoes au gratin. Meatloaf and mashed potatoes will get the job done just as well most of the time. But the greatest thing about the new cook was she never made spaghetti and red sauce.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.