Food Souvenir

Quite a while ago now, I worked on a sail training ship out of Massachusetts. We traveled thousands of miles a year, from Maine to Guadalupe. I was not paid a lot but had no expenses. I lived on the boat and meals were provided. The word on the ship was if you wanted a raise, eat more — it was all you could eat. One summer we needed a new cook. The person that had worked all winter down South needed a break. The cook on any ship is one of the most valuable crew members. They can make or break morale, and, if on a long passage, they can rescue everyone from the monotony, simply with a creative meal.

After interviewing several candidates, the Captain found our new cook. His name was Jeff and was quickly christened Chef Jeff. We were getting ready for a two-week trip up the coast and Jeff was sent out to provision. This is not like getting groceries for the week, this is a whole level different. You are on a ship and most of the time completely self-reliant. Everything you need had better be aboard when you cast off from the dock. As the crew readied the ship, Chef Jeff appeared at the gangway. He called all-hands to help bring the groceries and supplies aboard. Peeking into the boxes that were passed along it looked like we would be eating well.

