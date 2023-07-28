Food Souvenir

Serving lobster was a sure sign we were hosting guests from away. As a kid my house was divided on lobster. My mother loved it and my father hated it. That said, if out of state friends or families were visiting, it was obligingly served. My father would have a cheeseburger. I sided with my father for a while. It was not because I did not like lobster. It was because I wanted to be like him. The temptation offered by fresh lobster meant I did not last very long in his camp. I currently consider a lobster roll one of my favorite summer treats.

Mainers mostly take lobster for granted. Mainers can impress their friends and family from away by knowing how to break down a lobster with their eyes closed. Countless times I have helped newbies get to the phenomenal knuckle meat. We all can do this because it is very common to us, and for those of us with Maine roots, something we have known how to do for generations. Long before the price of summer lobster went through the roof, we knew it as a very plain food source. My mother remembers growing up Downeast during the depression and identifying who had money by their lunch. The rich kids would have peanut butter and the poor kids' seafood, including lobster. Lobster is a tasty food folks on the coast of Maine have enjoyed for hundreds of years.

