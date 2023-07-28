Serving lobster was a sure sign we were hosting guests from away. As a kid my house was divided on lobster. My mother loved it and my father hated it. That said, if out of state friends or families were visiting, it was obligingly served. My father would have a cheeseburger. I sided with my father for a while. It was not because I did not like lobster. It was because I wanted to be like him. The temptation offered by fresh lobster meant I did not last very long in his camp. I currently consider a lobster roll one of my favorite summer treats.
Mainers mostly take lobster for granted. Mainers can impress their friends and family from away by knowing how to break down a lobster with their eyes closed. Countless times I have helped newbies get to the phenomenal knuckle meat. We all can do this because it is very common to us, and for those of us with Maine roots, something we have known how to do for generations. Long before the price of summer lobster went through the roof, we knew it as a very plain food source. My mother remembers growing up Downeast during the depression and identifying who had money by their lunch. The rich kids would have peanut butter and the poor kids' seafood, including lobster. Lobster is a tasty food folks on the coast of Maine have enjoyed for hundreds of years.
I bring up lobster because it reminds me of wine. A friend at the office asked my advice on a wine for Thanksgiving last fall and I recommended a Gewurztraminer. He bought a bottle and said, a few days after the big meal, that he loved it. He was also a bit intimidated by it. Fancy name, new taste, from a foreign land — all risks for a new imbiber. Most wines are not highfalutin affairs. Most wines are like lobster. The people in the Alsace-Lorraine region of France and Germany are not in awe of their Gewurztraminer. In no way does that mean they don’t like it, it is just a part of their world and has been for centuries — just like Mainers and their favorite crustacean.
When considering a wine, realize that it is a product of a region, and that the region has developed over the centuries with that particular drink. Wine was a way to have a beverage that was safe to drink (unlike a lot of water through the years) and had the added bonus of making you feel good. A wine would be made from the grapes that grew well in your area. The food that your region produced would also impact the development of the wine. You wanted your drink to go well with what you ate. Often the grapes in a wine would actually enhance the food and pairings developed in local cuisine. When you eat a certain meat, you would enjoy it more with a certain wine. Over time these pairings became the norm. In Alsace-Lorraine a great meal is having a slice of quiche and a local Gewurztraminer to wash it down. The two go together beautifully. A five-star chef did not go into his kitchen-lab to figure this out. It grew organically out of the region's natural resources over the centuries.
When you think about wine in these terms it can be less intimidating. Having been to France and met local farmers and vintners, it is immediately apparent they are down to earth people making a living at something people in their area have been doing for hundreds of years. These folks have dirt under their nails and work hard. Very similar indeed, to our lobstermen here on the coast.
Marketing has gotten hold of lobster and wine and elevated the status of both. Boojie people all over the world are sitting down to wine and lobster right now, sending an Instagram shot to millions of followers about living the good life. To us in Maine, and the folks in France, we have known all along our products were good.
If you want to learn more about wines and push aside the intimidation Madison Avenue has whipped up, visit a local wine merchant and tell them what you are having for supper and see what they recommend. Go slow and take your time with getting to know the grapes and regions. You will likely be pleasantly surprised. As you learn more, pair a wine with something new and see how they go together. And for what it is worth, grilled lobster goes very well with a Gewurztraminer from Alsace-Lorraine.
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.