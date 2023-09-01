I am not the greatest cook. As luck would have it, I am surrounded by those that are. My mother, wife, brother and son all have impressive culinary chops. Me, not so much. I can make very edible food; it just is not something that comes naturally. I look at recipes as sacred texts and am terrified with what might happen if there is any detour from the instructions. The results are always fine but there is no flow in my technique. I am very stilted. The best cooks I know are very adaptive. They can quickly pivot if they are missing an ingredient or need to adjust the taste of a dish on the fly. My lesser skills have not left me out of the kitchen though. I take over after the cooking is done.
After eating something my family has made, I feel a need to show appreciation. While I do not bring a lot to the table in preparation of a meal, I do bring a lot from the table at the end of a meal. I am quite the dishwasher; I will be the first to volunteer my services after the last bite is taken at the table. I am there to clear plates and begin cleanup. It is the least I can do after a delicious meal. I picked up this skill from my father, who also was not the best cook. One of my earliest memories is my father in the kitchen burning hamburgers while my mother was out. We ended up having sandwiches for supper that night. Chef he was not, but the man knew his way around a scrubby and a dish towel. He instilled in me that you had to do your part. If you did not prepare the meal, you were obligated to clean up afterward. I remember coming home from school on break and cleaning up after a meal and getting a nod of approval from my father. He could see I was serious about my work and when I told him he had the night off at the sink there was genuine pride in his eyes.
Washing dishes is not that hard but does require attention to detail. Even with modern appliances like a dishwasher, there is still a lot of cleaning by hand that is necessary to get things tidy. If you have a dishwasher, load it with lightly soiled plates and silverware. With that done it is time to address the big stuff. Large pots and pans must be gone over by hand. In fact, the best way to ensure a pot is clean is to run your hands over it as you scrub it. You can often feel dirt that your eye does not see. Another thing is to make sure your cleaning tools are fresh. If a green Brillo scrubby is old, get rid of it. If a sponge is old and dirty, toss it. Don’t skimp on dishwashing soap either. Use something that is concentrated and cuts through grease easily. To ensure that grease is not a problem, get rid of it before you bring a dish or pot to the sink. Grease and oil down the drain is a disaster waiting to happen. Use an old coffee can to store your fat drippings. Lesser quantities of grease can be handled by wiping out a pan with a paper towel. When things are washed, they can either be hand dried or drip dry in a dish drain.
A thing often overlooked are the benefits of kitchen clean-up. Most important is the putting away of leftovers. As the person cleaning up you are in a prime position. If there are any chosen morsels that are left-over and you still have room in your belly, this is the time to act. That perfect piece of crispy skin, that last spoonful of mashed potato, these are all rewards for the person putting things away. This is also the time to set aside a perfect plate of leftovers for lunch the next day. For years people marveled at the lunches I would bring to work. Every one of them were items from the previous night's meal I had carefully set aside and packaged up for my sumptuous lunch the following day. A recurring nightmare I have is not having anything left after a meal and then being forced to make lunch for myself the next morning. Oh, the horror!
The final thing any good clean-up crew needs to keep in mind are the four-legged members of the household. There are almost always some scraps that are not ready for a leftover lunch. Your favorite pooch (or cat) will happily eat that piece of gristle or the over-cooked vegetable that nobody wants. The biggest reward is then within your grasp as you leave the spotless kitchen and well-fed pets and head into the living room. It is there that the cook will say the words that make it all worthwhile, “Thanks for cleaning up.”
Wendell Greer has been involved with newspapers in the Midcoast for over 25 years. He lives in Camden where he and his wife raised their two kids. His free time is spent traveling near and far, enjoying all the different foods and cultures the world has to offer.