Food Souvenir

I am not the greatest cook. As luck would have it, I am surrounded by those that are. My mother, wife, brother and son all have impressive culinary chops. Me, not so much. I can make very edible food; it just is not something that comes naturally. I look at recipes as sacred texts and am terrified with what might happen if there is any detour from the instructions. The results are always fine but there is no flow in my technique. I am very stilted. The best cooks I know are very adaptive. They can quickly pivot if they are missing an ingredient or need to adjust the taste of a dish on the fly. My lesser skills have not left me out of the kitchen though. I take over after the cooking is done.

After eating something my family has made, I feel a need to show appreciation. While I do not bring a lot to the table in preparation of a meal, I do bring a lot from the table at the end of a meal. I am quite the dishwasher; I will be the first to volunteer my services after the last bite is taken at the table. I am there to clear plates and begin cleanup. It is the least I can do after a delicious meal. I picked up this skill from my father, who also was not the best cook. One of my earliest memories is my father in the kitchen burning hamburgers while my mother was out. We ended up having sandwiches for supper that night. Chef he was not, but the man knew his way around a scrubby and a dish towel. He instilled in me that you had to do your part. If you did not prepare the meal, you were obligated to clean up afterward. I remember coming home from school on break and cleaning up after a meal and getting a nod of approval from my father. He could see I was serious about my work and when I told him he had the night off at the sink there was genuine pride in his eyes.

Recommended for you