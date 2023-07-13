Snap pea and radish salad

This salad is a great way to combine special springtime ingredients fresh from the farmers’ market. The sweet and tangy dressing brings it all together. I recommend using a mandolin to slice the radishes as thin as possible, and I always leave a little bit of the tops on the radishes to use as a handle while slicing. Cut-resistant gloves designed especially for kitchen use always come in handy when using a mandolin.
Ingredients:
-1 pound sugar snap peas
-1 bunch radishes, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
-10 mint leaves, chiffonade
-3 tablespoons snipped chives
-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
-2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
-2 teaspoons agave nectar
-1 teaspoon prepared mustard
-1 garlic clove, minced
-1 teaspoon salt
-Freshly ground black pepper to taste
-Mint sprigs for garnish
Directions:
1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the snap peas and cook for 2 minutes. Drain the snap peas and quickly immerse them in ice-cold water until completely chilled. Drain them well and dry them on a towel.
2. Cut the snap peas in half crosswise on the diagonal and place them in a salad bowl with the radishes.
3. Add the chiffonade mint and chives to the bowl.
4. In a small jar or bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, agave nectar, mustard, garlic, and salt. Pour this dressing over the salad and toss lightly. Taste for salt and add pepper as desired.
5. Garnish with mint sprigs.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.