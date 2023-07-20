Radicchio and gnocchi with vinaigrette and cashew cotija.

When radicchio (rah-deek-yo) is eaten raw, its white-veined purple leaves have a delightfully sharp and bitter flavor. To bring out some natural sweetness while still providing that iconic bitter kick, wilt it quickly, like spinach, into pasta, risotto or a simple sauté, cook the cut heads on the grill until caramelized or broil wedges in the oven until starting to brown. Eaten raw, it combines well with fresh fruit and a simple vinaigrette. The recipe here is bright with many flavors, colors, and textures. If you’ve never tried radicchio, this is a good place to start.
Ingredients:
-1 cup whole raw cashews
-1 teaspoon lemon juice
-1 teaspoon white vinegar
-1 ¼ teaspoon salt, divided
-4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
-3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
-2 tablespoons agave nectar
-2 tablespoons water
-¼ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
-1 package shelf-stable gnocchi
-10 ounces (4 cups packed) torn radicchio leaves
-Cilantro or parsley leaves for garnish
Directions:
1. Make the cotija: In a food processor, pulse the cashews until finely crumbly but not pasty. Add the lemon juice, white vinegar and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. Pulse briefly until combined.
2. Make the vinaigrette: In a small saucepan, whisk together 2 tablespoons olive oil, the rice vinegar, agave nectar, water, ½ teaspoon of salt and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil and keep warm.
3. In a large sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the gnocchi and cook on medium heat until lightly toasted, about 15 minutes. Add the radicchio. Cook and stir for 4 minutes, until wilted and tender.
4. Pour the hot vinaigrette over everything and stir well. Top with some crumbled cotija and garnish with cilantro or parsley. Serve extra cotija alongside.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.