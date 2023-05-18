Herbed brothy white beans with roasted radicchio and red onions.

This recipe makes two or possibly three hearty portions. The sharp flavors of radicchio and onions become sweet and mellow during roasting, and the brothy beans add a creamy counterpoint. I’ve suggested using thick slices of crusty bread as a base, but you could instead use pasta or a grain such as farro.
Ingredients:
- 1 head radicchio
- 1 red onion
- 2 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 14-ounce can white beans, including liquid
- ½ cup vegetable broth
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- ¼ cup packed minced fresh herbs such as parsley, dill and basil
- Thick slices of crusty bread for serving
- Fruity balsamic for serving
Directions:
1. Tear the radicchio into two-inch pieces. Slice a little off the top and bottom of the onion and cut it from top to bottom into eight wedges. Place the radicchio and onions in a plastic bag or bowl and toss well with the avocado oil until evenly coated. Spread them out on a sheet pan sprayed with nonstick spray and salt them lightly.
2. Roast the radicchio and onions at 425 degrees for 12 minutes, flip them around, and roast for another 10.
3. While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the brothy beans. In a saucepan, warm the olive oil, add the minced garlic and cook on medium heat for about two minutes, until just beginning to brown. Add the pepper flakes and cook for another 10 seconds.
4. Add the beans and their liquid to the saucepan along with the vegetable broth. Cook over low heat, smashing them a little with a spoon, and keep them warm until the radicchio is ready. Then stir in the chopped herbs, reserving a few for garnish.
5. Place bread slices in the bottom of each individual bowl. Top with the radicchio and onions, then half of the brothy beans. Garnish with a few more chopped herbs and a drizzle of your best fruity balsamic.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.