Herbed beet soup

 Photo by Wendy Andresen

As impressive as beets are for their nutritional benefits, what I like most about this soup is its spicy, slightly sweet, complex earthiness whether served hot or cold. Don’t skip the five-spice powder. Even though it’s a tiny amount, it’s the secret ingredient that makes this soup especially intriguing. I find it easier to peel the beets by slicing off the top and bottom and forcibly impaling the top of the beet with a fork to use as a handle while peeling.

Ingredients for soup:

