As impressive as beets are for their nutritional benefits, what I like most about this soup is its spicy, slightly sweet, complex earthiness whether served hot or cold. Don’t skip the five-spice powder. Even though it’s a tiny amount, it’s the secret ingredient that makes this soup especially intriguing. I find it easier to peel the beets by slicing off the top and bottom and forcibly impaling the top of the beet with a fork to use as a handle while peeling.
Ingredients for soup:
-4 cups vegetable broth (or water plus 1 Tbsp. beefless base)
-4 cups peeled, coarsely cut beets (about 6 medium beets)
-½ sweet onion, diced
-2 tablespoons olive oil
-3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar (I used my best raspberry balsamic)
-3 tablespoons Madeira or cream sherry
-1 clove garlic, minced
-1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
-2 bay leaves
-¼ teaspoon dried thyme or 4 large sprigs fresh
-¼ teaspoon dried oregano or one large sprig fresh
-¼ teaspoon dried basil or one large sprig fresh
-¼ teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
-Freshly ground black pepper to taste
-Thinly sliced scallions or fresh herb sprigs for garnish
-Cashew sour cream (recipe below) for garnish
Directions for soup:
1. In a soup pot, sauté the chopped onions in oil on medium heat until translucent and slightly caramelized, about 8 minutes.
2. Add garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.
3. Add the remaining ingredients except for the scallions and cashew sour cream. Cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the beets are extremely tender, perhaps 30 to 45 minutes. Remove the bay leaves and any herb sprigs. It’s okay if herb leaves remain in the pot, but you do want to remove the stems.
4. Transfer the soup to your blender and puree it until it is completely smooth.
5. Taste and correct seasonings. The amount of salt you add depends on the saltiness of the vegetable broth and your personal taste. Serve with cashew sour cream and scallions for garnish.
Cashew sour cream
-½ cup whole raw cashews (or slightly more)
-1 cup plain unsweetened nondairy milk
-3 tablespoons white vinegar
-1 tablespoon lemon juice
-¼ teaspoon salt
-1/3 cup refined coconut oil, melted
1. Add the milk and salt to a measuring cup and add enough cashews to total 1½ cups. Microwave until very hot but not boiling. Set aside for half an hour.
2. Add the vinegar and lemon juice to the measuring cup.
3. Transfer the contents of the measuring cup to your blender and process on high speed for 3 full minutes.
4. Add the coconut oil in a slow stream and process until very smooth.
5. Transfer to a container and chill thoroughly. Use within 10 days.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.