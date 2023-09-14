Fruit and frangipane tart.

This fancy but easy tart makes the most of seasonal fruits. Frangipane (frahn-zhee-pan), or almond cream, is my favorite new word and food obsession. It was hard to stop myself from eating the whole batch on the spot. This is a rustic tart, so perfection is not key. Just put it all together and get ready for compliments from your lucky guests. Read the label ingredients on the package of puff pastry to find one that is free of animal products.
Ingredients for the pastry and frangipane:
-1 sheet puff pastry
-¾ cup blanched almond flour
-¼ cup plain nondairy milk
-¼ cup organic powdered sugar
-3 tablespoons nondairy butter, melted
-1 tablespoon cornstarch
-1 teaspoon vanilla extract
-1 teaspoon almond extract
Ingredients for the filling:
-2 cups berries or thinly sliced fruit
-1 ½ tablespoon organic sugar
-1 ½ tablespoon cornstarch
-1 teaspoon lemon juice
-1 teaspoon vanilla extract
-3 tablespoons sliced almonds
Directions:
1. Thaw the sheet of puff pastry according to package directions on a large sheet of parchment dusted with flour.
2. Roll the pastry out to a rectangle. Slide the pastry/parchment onto a sheet pan.
3. With a sharp knife, score the pastry one inch around the edges, being careful not to cut through completely. In the center part, poke about 18 holes with a fork.
4. In a food processor, make the frangipane: Combine the almond flour, milk, sugar, butter, cornstarch and vanilla and almond extracts. Process until smooth. Spread the frangipane over the pastry except for the edges.
5. In a bowl, gently stir together the fruit, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice and vanilla extract. Spread this mixture over the frangipane.
6. Fold the edges of the tart up over the filling and brush them with a little nondairy milk. Scatter the almonds over all.
7. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes, until the edges are golden and the center seems set. Let cool before serving.