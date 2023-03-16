Food for Life

Cheesy twice-baked potatoes

Cheesy twice-baked potatoes. photo By wendy andresen

Who doesn’t love stuffed baked potatoes? These are filled with a rich combination of potato, veggies and cheese sauce. You can substitute other partially cooked veggies for the spinach and edamame listed here, although we thought this combination was perfect. And as long as you’ve got your oven fired up, why not fill it up by baking some butternut squash while you’re at it? You can put it on a sheet pan on the shelf below your potatoes. A leafy salad with a simple vinaigrette is a piquant, colorful accompaniment.

Ingredients:

Wendy Andresen can be reached at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you