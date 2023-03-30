Fiesta sweet potatoes

I love this recipe because the sweet potatoes are tender and juicy and glossy. You can use any mixture of peppers you like, to make it bland or spicy. I think the spicy peppers work well as a counterpoint to the sweetness of the rest of the dish. Avocado oil has the highest smoke point of any oil and is ideal for high-temperature roasting, which is why I have suggested it here. I like to serve this on a bed of arugula or organic baby spinach and garnish it with chopped cilantro. Alternative garnishes could be toasted pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sliced scallions, or parsley. Any way you look at it, it’s a colorful, beautiful fiesta for your mouth.
Ingredients:
— 3 pounds garnet yams or sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks
— 1 cup red and green bell pepper or jalapeno peppers, diced small
— 3 tablespoons avocado oil
— 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced
— 1 teaspoon chili powder
— Salt to taste
— Cilantro for garnish
Glaze:
— ½ cup agave nectar
— ¼ cup lime juice
— ½ teaspoon chili powder
— ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Directions:
1. In a bowl or large plastic bag (I save cereal bags for just this purpose), toss together the sweet potatoes, peppers, avocado oil, ginger, and chili powder.
2. Evenly distribute these ingredients on a large sheet pan that has been covered with aluminum foil and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. (You can just spray the pan and spare the foil, but then you’d have to wash it.) Salt to taste.
3. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes, then stir and bake for another 10 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, whisk together the ingredients for the glaze.
5. After the vegetables have baked for 20 minutes, pour the glaze evenly over all and return to the oven for 10 minutes.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.