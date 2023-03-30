Food for Life

Fiesta sweet potatoes

Fiesta sweet potatoes. Photo by Wendy Andresen

 Photo by Wendy Andresen

I love this recipe because the sweet potatoes are tender and juicy and glossy. You can use any mixture of peppers you like, to make it bland or spicy. I think the spicy peppers work well as a counterpoint to the sweetness of the rest of the dish. Avocado oil has the highest smoke point of any oil and is ideal for high-temperature roasting, which is why I have suggested it here. I like to serve this on a bed of arugula or organic baby spinach and garnish it with chopped cilantro. Alternative garnishes could be toasted pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sliced scallions, or parsley. Any way you look at it, it’s a colorful, beautiful fiesta for your mouth.

Ingredients:

Recommended for you