Chickpea, kale and tomato stew.

This quick weeknight stew couldn’t be any easier. You may already have most of the ingredients in your pantry to create this can-to-table meal. It will fill your tummy and let you breathe a satisfied sigh of relief as you kick back on the couch, knowing you have only one dirty pan to show for it. You’re going to want some crusty bread to go alongside, although a pool of creamy polenta would be divine. You can wait and add the kale later in the cooking process if you prefer it more al dente. Of course, I topped my serving with a generous drizzle of chili crisp, hothead that I am.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ sweet white onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 14-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes
- 15-ounce can chickpeas (garbanzos), including liquid
- 5 ounces baby kale, coarsely chopped
- 3 tablespoon brandy or cream sherry
- ½ teaspoon thyme
- 2 tablespoon tomato paste
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. In a soup pot, warm the oil on medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and garlic. Cook and stir occasionally for about 8 minutes, until the onions are starting to brown.
2. Add the tomatoes, chickpeas, kale, brandy, and thyme. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cook for about 20 to 25 minutes, until the carrots are tender, stirring occasionally. Use your spoon to break up the tomatoes a little.
3. Mix in the tomato paste. Taste for salt and pepper. You may add a vegetable bouillon cube for extra depth of flavor if you wish.
4. Dust each serving with a little nondairy parmesan if you like.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.