Cheesy twice-baked potatoes

Who doesn’t love stuffed baked potatoes? These are filled with a rich combination of potato, veggies and cheese sauce. You can substitute other partially cooked veggies for the spinach and edamame listed here, although we thought this combination was perfect. And as long as you’ve got your oven fired up, why not fill it up by baking some butternut squash while you’re at it? You can put it on a sheet pan on the shelf below your potatoes. A leafy salad with a simple vinaigrette is a piquant, colorful accompaniment.
Ingredients:
2 large russet potatoes
1 teaspoon olive oil
Salt
¾ cup plain nondairy milk
2 tablespoons neutral oil
3 tablespoons tapioca flour
1 tablespoon mellow white miso
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon onion powder
5 ounces baby spinach
½ cup shelled edamame or green peas
¼ cup finely diced red onion
Directions:
1. Scrub the potatoes well and dry them. Rub them with the olive oil and salt and place them directly on the oven shelf. Bake at 400 degrees for 1 hour. Remove them from the oven and let them cool enough to handle.
2. While the potatoes are baking, make the cheese sauce: In a small saucepan, combine the milk, oil, tapioca flour, miso, mustard and onion powder. Cook and whisk on medium heat until bubbling and thickened. Set aside.
3. Steam the spinach in your microwave for 1 ½ minutes, until wilted. Drain it well, and when it’s cool enough to handle, spread it out on a kitchen towel and squeeze it as dry as possible. Chop it coarsely.
4. When the potatoes have cooled, scoop out the flesh, leaving a little bit attached to the skin to help hold its shape. In a medium bowl, mash the edamame a little, then add the potato flesh and mash a little more. Leave it a little chunky. Add the chopped spinach and onion.
5. Stir half the cheese sauce into the potato mixture. Fill the potato skins with the mixture and place them in a greased casserole dish. Spoon the rest of the sauce over the tops. Sprinkle with a few breadcrumbs and some freshly ground black pepper if you wish. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes.