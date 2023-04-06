Beer cheese soup.

Did someone say cheese? And beer? What an excellent combination, and this is the creamiest, healthiest version yet of this classic combination. It’s also a snap to make. You may prefer to use a light-colored brew for the best color, and even nonalcoholic beer works just fine. This can be made even more special by serving it in bread bowls.
Ingredients
- 3 cups vegetable broth (or water plus 1 tablespoon chickenless base)
- 1 cup whole raw cashews
- 2 large carrots, sliced (one cup)
- 1 cup diced yellow potatoes
- 1 cup diced onion
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 cup plain unsweetened nondairy milk
- 1/3 cup nutritional yeast
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne (optional)
- 12-ounce can of beer
- Garnishes such as sliced scallions, pretzel nuggets, fakin’ bits, croutons
Directions
1. In a soup pot, combine the broth, cashews, carrots, potatoes, onions and garlic. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes. Cool slightly.
2. In your blender, add all the ingredients from the soup pot (including liquid!) and all the other ingredients except for the beer and garnishes.
3. Process on high speed for 3 full minutes, then return the blender contents to the soup pot. Bring to a low bubble, whisking often to prevent sticking, until hot and thickened.
4. Add the can of beer. Heat through, whisking often, until thick and bubbling. Taste for salt.
5. Garnish individual servings with suggested garnishes.
