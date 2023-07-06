Building a Community of Hope

Volunteers have always played an important role in helping survivors of domestic abuse. A key component in that role is the right training. Similar to staff members, volunteers at New Hope Midcoast are specially trained and equipped with tools to help survivors find their own path forward. All new volunteers complete the Comprehensive Advocacy, Intervention, Response and Ethics Training, or CAIRET. Over the course of this 44-hour program, participants learn about domestic abuse, advocacy skills and resources for survivors. The CAIRET training was developed by advocates and partner organizations across the state. All advocates and volunteers working at any of Maine’s eight Regional Domestic Violence Resource Centers are trained using the CAIRET curriculum, ensuring survivors receive the same empowerment-focused support.

Much of the CAIRET focuses on the “big picture” of domestic abuse — how it happens and why it persists in our communities and in our world. The training also examines how abuse exists alongside other social and public health issues like substance use, mental illness, forms of violence (child abuse, abuse of older adults, trafficking and sexual violence) and forms of structural oppression like racism, sexism and classism. Thinking about violence in the larger societal context helps advocates understand why we do the work in the way we do it. The CAIRET is also an opportunity for new staff and volunteers to become acquainted with the services offered by New Hope Midcoast, from safety planning to legal advocacy to housing support. During the training, staff members share expertise from their areas of focus — legal advocacy, housing support, emergency sheltering, education and prevention.

