Building a Community of Hope

Denying someone the right to work or have equal access to money is not only mean and unfair, it’s a form of domestic abuse. Economic abuse is usually minimized and misunderstood because talking about domestic violence or money makes people uncomfortable. According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), a 2014 study reported that 78% of Americans do not recognize financial abuse as a form of domestic abuse. Yet, it remains one of the biggest barriers to survivors’ escaping from abusive partners. Ninety-nine percent of survivors have been systematically denied access to money, prevented from working or sabotaged in their career, or had a partner ruin their credit. Therefore it is vitally important to understand and talk openly about this pernicious form of intimate partner abuse.

Economic abuse doesn’t merely occur alongside other forms of power and control; it “overlaps and reinforces them,” according to researcher Nicola Sharp-Jeffs (2008). Abusers know how to systematically deplete a victim’s economic and financial resources. This wears down resistance to other forms of coercion and maltreatment, including its physical, emotional, and sexual forms, which creates layers of dependency and makes it difficult to break free.

New Hope Midcoast is a domestic violence resources center serving Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties. We offer free prevention youth education to help young people identify abuse and safe relationships. Anyone can call New Hope Midcoast’s 24/7 helpline at 1-800-522-3044 for more information, resources and support.

