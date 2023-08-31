Building a Community of Hope

When people think about survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, they often think about adults. However, for many, dating violence and sexual harassment are part of their pre-teen and teen years. Experiencing either sexual harassment or dating violence as a teenager (or both, as the two often co-occur) can have profound and lasting impacts on physical, emotional and psychological well-being. Youth is a crucial time for identity development and exploring relationships with others. Survivors of teen dating violence and sexual harassment often grapple with feelings of shame, guilt and powerlessness. Such experiences can lead to anxiety, depression and a decline in self-esteem, affecting their overall mental health. Furthermore, victims may suffer from physical health impacts such as headaches, digestive issues or other chronic health conditions due to the stress and trauma they endure.

To mitigate these impacts, it is essential to provide comprehensive support, counseling and education. This creates a safe environment for teens to speak out against harassment and fosters a culture of respect and empathy.

