Technology is a double-edged sword when abuse is involved. For survivors of domestic abuse, it can be an effective tool for safety planning and finding support groups. However, misuse of technology is increasingly common in intimate partner abuse and has been on the rise since the pandemic.
Easy access and increased simplicity make exploiting victims through technology quite common. The growth in technology misuse comes with an increase in the types of electronic devices. Phones, tablets, computers and social networking websites can be used to contact a victim in order to isolate, instill fear in, punish and humiliate victims. Abusers may threaten to release compromising photos (image-based sexual abuse or revenge porn) or set up a fake social media account and use it to present the victim in a negative light. The ability to remotely control devices such as thermostats, televisions and coffee makers also gives the sense that the perpetrator is everywhere, all the time, and cannot be escaped even in their absence. Doorbell apps can signal the abuser when the victim tries to leave the house. Intimidation may be used to force disclosure of passwords, PIN codes and swipe patterns to gain access to bank accounts.
New Hope Midcoast is a domestic violence resources center serving Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties. We offer free prevention youth education to help young people identify abuse and safe relationships. Anyone can call New Hope Midcoast’s 24/7 helpline at 1-800-522-3044 for more information, resources and support.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.