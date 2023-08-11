In “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” the classic book by Douglas Adams, there is a character named Zaphod Beeblebrox, the President of the Imperial Galactic Government. Although that sounds like an impressive title to hold, the book reveals the actual job description:
“[The President] is apparently chosen by the government, but the qualities he is required to display are not those of leadership but those of finely tuned outrage. For this reason the President is always a controversial choice, always an infuriating but fascinating character. His job is not to wield power but to draw attention away from it.”
President Beeblebrox is an outrageous figure who is very good at his job and proves it by stealing an experimental spacecraft, among other things. He is the embodiment of panem et circenses — just keep the people amused, because a population focused on the trivial will be too distracted to notice what is actually going on in the world around them. His antics are funny, but seem more prophetic than satirical when one considers the current relationship between culture and politics.
Civic engagement is no longer focused on opinions about issues, informed by facts and historical precedent, or the details of policy. It’s about the amount of attention and/or outrage we or our political representatives spend on the most petty of issues. In the past, the term culture war referred to political issues like abortion, gay marriage, or the war on drugs. Today’s hot-button cultural debates are over Bud Light, country music and the “Barbie” movie.
This is not new. Politics has been creeping into our popular culture for decades, but it’s only now that we’re starting to reap the ridiculous fruit of that trend. As an example, take the response to singer Luke Combs’ cover of the song “Fast Car.” When I listened to his version I thought it was fine, he’s a talented guy with a nice voice, but I prefer Tracy Chapman’s version. I think her voice does a better job illustrating the sadness of the lyrics, which makes sense since she wrote it. My first instinct is to compare the original art to the cover.
A writer at the Washington Post had a slightly different take on the cover, saying the cover has “prompted a wave of complicated feelings” for some listeners whose reaction is “clouded by the fact that, as a Black queer woman, Chapman, 59, would have almost zero chance of that achievement herself in country music.” Instead of focusing on how “Fast Car’s” recent success demonstrates the accessibility and timelessness of the song, the tendency is to go straight to the most divisive interpretation possible. It also comes across as dismissing the song’s success when it was released in 1988. I was in high school at the time — the song was played frequently on the radio and on MTV. It was a hit because it was unique — it sounded like nothing else on the charts at the time.
Another example of our modern political culture’s tendency to feed on outrage is the reaction of many right-leaning commentators to the “Barbie” movie, which raked in the cash on its opening weekend, earning $162 million in the domestic box office. Apparently, some conservative writers and YouTube personalities watched the movie and found it mean-spirited and anti-male. One, in what can only be described as a very confusing act of protest, took the time to set a Barbie doll on fire.
I have no interest in seeing the movie for a simple reason — I’m not the target audience. Any references the movie has to the world of Barbie, or nostalgia about playing with Barbie dolls would be completely lost on me. My daughters did not play with Barbie dolls, so my only experience with the toy line was working at Toys R Us, where the Barbie aisle was dreaded by all employees because almost every package was the same shape and color.
After reading some of the criticism, the most prevalent complaint is that the Ken dolls are portrayed as being powerless in Barbieland and only exist as an accessory to the Barbies. That could be interpreted as anti-men, but it is most likely a tongue-in-cheek way of showing that, when girls play with Barbie, Ken only exists as an accessory to the Barbies. According to Mattel, one Ken doll is sold for every seven Barbie dolls.
Some commentators have expressed concern that the financial success of this movie is an embrace of ‘wokeness.’ Maybe, but the far more likely explanation is that people like this movie because it brings back memories of childhood play and nostalgia is a potent force.
There are a depressing number of other examples showing how Americans have developed a bad habit of forcing non-political things into a political mold, and are increasingly encouraged to do so by politicians and an internet culture that thrives on conflict. Members of Congress aren’t working together to craft legislation to address the nation’s problems. Why should they, when it’s much easier to get national attention with a cable news appearance, or a few posts on social media?
Douglas Adams created a comical universe with his books, but it’s dispiriting to realize how accurately the satirical character with a ridiculous job description he created would someday describe the political culture of an entire country. Our addiction to outrage about minor issues is blinding us to how poorly our elected officials are at doing the jobs for which they were elected. There is plenty of reason to feel outraged about politics — we would all be better off if we pointed it in the right direction.