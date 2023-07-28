There are quite a few things going on in the world at the moment, and many of them are bad. The war between Ukraine and Russia is ongoing, there is what can charitably be called ‘unrest’ in France, inflation is still higher than most would like to see it, Canada is on fire, and the United States is quite possibly headed towards a new Cold War with the aforementioned former Soviet Union.
In addition, there are some ongoing domestic concerns — state lawmakers around the country are working to incorporate recent Supreme Court decisions on abortion, affirmative action, and religious freedom into existing state laws. Some regions of the country are seeing an increase in gun and/or property crimes, and the nation’s schools and mental care facilities are still finding ways to deal with the aftereffects that the COVID shutdowns had on student learning and general mental health.
At times like this, it is reasonable to expect our nation’s political leaders to find ways to craft legislation and support policies that would address some of these issues. Doing so would require bargaining and compromise, but surely voters would reward those who focused on solving problems over settling partisan scores.
That is what would happen in a healthy society with a serious electorate focused on solutions to the country’s recent problems. Unfortunately, that is not the society in which we live. Instead of being a forum for debate and compromise, our nation’s political arena has become a toxic stew of partisan loyalties, often-cultish devotion to flawed politicians, and the destructive belief by those on both sides of the political spectrum that the purpose of politics is not to deal with a nation’s problems, but a way to impose their side’s will while punishing those with whom they disagree.
If recent polls are to be believed, the nation’s primary voters have somehow become nostalgic for the good old days of the 2020 election. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the leading candidates to be their party’s nominees. At times like this, a quote by author Nelson DeMille comes to mind: “Nostalgia is just the ability to forget the things that sucked.” The latter term is crude, but apt when describing another potential election campaign in which voters will be forced to select, again, between the lesser of two mediocrities.
One party wants to re-nominate a malignant narcissist who is more interested in re-litigating past grievances toward an ever-growing enemies list than talking about ways to face our domestic policy and foreign relations challenges.
And the other party wants to re-elect a man whose policies may not have caused the inflationary spiral in which we now find ourselves, but surely exacerbated them. In addition, he is clearly not well, and his public behavior is concerning enough to raise legitimate questions about his fitness for office.
Additionally, both men are well into their senior years, with Trump being 77 and Biden being 80. Age alone should not be a deciding factor in determining who is eligible for public office, but the presidency is a difficult office, and age does inevitably affect a person’s physical and mental ability to handle the stresses of the job. Even if one dismisses those reasons, it would be beneficial to our country’s civic health to retire a generation of politicians that seem unwilling to relinquish their grasp on power.
New generations of Americans should be given the opportunity to govern and determine the policies that will affect the country going forward. Both major political parties have in their ranks such potential leaders.
Voters who take a clear-eyed look at the issues facing this nation and take seriously their role in selecting those who hold power should recoil at the prospect of a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. This column began with a list of the problems and issues we will face as a nation in the next decade, and ends with an earnest plea to primary voters of both parties: please remember the reason we have elections, let go of nostalgia, and give the country new choices.
Peter Cook is a graduate of the University of Maine and currently lives in Bangor with his wife and three children, all of whom are owned by their family’s two cats.