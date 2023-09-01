Fifty-one years ago, on June 17, 1972, five men were caught breaking into the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in the Watergate building in Washington, D.C. This was the first step in a scandal that eventually forced a president to resign for the first time in our nation’s history. During the investigation, Howard Baker, a GOP senator from Tennessee, asked one of the most memorable questions in political history: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”
Senator Baker was actually trying to protect the president with that inquiry, but the answers he heard from the witnesses eventually made him reconsider his support of Richard Nixon. It’s difficult to imagine a member of Congress displaying a similar level of integrity in today’s hyper-partisan environment. Instead, voters and members of Congress in both parties seem intent on making this an election between a president whose justice department tried to give his son the lightest possible sentences for his crimes and a former president who has been indicted multiple times.
Another political maxim that the Watergate scandal helped popularize was that it’s not the crime that will sink a political career, but the cover-up. There is evidence to suggest that Joe Biden and Donald Trump both have, in various ways, used power and influence to avoid being held responsible for their actions. It’s long past time for someone to amend Howard Baker’s question to “what did the presidents know, and when did they know it?”
That said, the potential misbehavior of these two men is actually the least infuriating part of this. What should bother Americans is how differently the justice system treats the powerful as opposed to the average citizen, and how partisanship has supporters of a politician making excuses to absolve him of any wrongdoing, in defiance of all evidence to the contrary.
In 2017 and 2018, the president’s son, Hunter Biden, failed to pay federal income tax. According to the IRS Tax Crime’s Handbook, “Any person who willfully attempts in any manner to evade or defeat any tax imposed by this title or the payment thereof” has engaged in a felony, and the punishment for that crime “shall be fined not more than $100,000 ($500,000 in the case of a corporation) or imprisoned not more than 5 years…”. The United States Sentencing Commission states in a fact sheet that the “average sentence for tax fraud offenders was 16 months” and 68% of offenders spend time in prison.
In what I’m sure was just a random act of benevolence, the Department of Justice negotiated a plea agreement that would have charged the president’s son with two misdemeanor crimes, and they were ready to agree to punish him with two years of probation. The deal also included a provision related to the accusation that Hunter Biden purchased a firearm while a drug user. If Biden adhered to the terms of the plea agreement, that crime would be cleared from his record. The 1994 crime bill increased sentences for felony gun possession by drug users and those convicted, on average, were sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The sponsor of that crime bill? Then-Senator Joe Biden.
On January 6, 2021, supporters of Donald Trump attempted to stop the counting of electoral college votes that declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election. They did not do this with lawsuits, or letters to their representatives in Congress. No, their strategy was much dumber — they stormed the U.S. Capitol building, forcing the evacuation of the Senate Chamber where the electoral college votes were being counted. They did this after being whipped into a frenzy by then-President Trump who, at some point in a rambling speech, said “If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.”
Almost a thousand of Trump’s supporters have been charged for committing crimes that day. Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. 57 senators voted to convict and remove him from office, but 43 voted not guilty, so the two-thirds majority needed was not reached.
Trump has been indicted for his actions on that day but is still leading polls for the 2024 GOP nomination. If nominated, he will likely lose the general election. If this happens, the GOP will pay the price for the cowardice shown by Republican senators who could have denied him the ability to hold office ever again. Many voted against conviction because they were afraid of the Trump supporters who chanted ‘lock her up’ when Hillary Clinton was dealing with her own issues. Those voters have been revealingly silent now that Trump is in the dock.
Donald Trump has been indicted four times, on 91 charges. Many of those are serious, because Trump is not a good man, has never been a good man, and has shown he will continue his tendency to do anything other than being a good man if business or political reasons demand it. His supporters have repeatedly shown their willingness to defend everything he says or does, and they look the other way when most of the campaign dollars they donate to him are spent on the legal defense he needs.
Partisans, right and left, refuse to hold their political allies to account and ignore any evidence that makes candidates on ‘their side’ look bad. Public trust in institutions has been falling for years and will continue to do so if voters not only excuse the bad behavior of politicians, but repeatedly put them in power. In 1974, members of Nixon’s own political party stopped making excuses for the president and started asking questions. They were willing to demand better behavior from the political elites of the time. Voters today should do the same.
Peter Cook is a graduate of the University of Maine and currently lives in Bangor with his wife and three children, all of whom are owned by their family’s two cats.