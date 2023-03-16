This is a time for us to reflect and celebrate the often underappreciated or forgotten achievements and accomplishments of incredible women across Maine, the nation and the world. This is an important time for us to look back on the changes that have improved our lives, no matter how large or small those changes may be.
On that note, I am fortunate to serve with such an impressive array of women in the Legislature. Maine proudly has the eighth-highest percentage of women serving in a state legislature in the entire United States. Our Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, and our Assistant Majority Leader Mattie Daughtry, have set an incredible example not only for myself, but many others in our legislature.
To celebrate, I wanted to take time to reflect and look back on some of Maine’s incredible women who have contributed to making Maine an amazing place to live, work and raise a family.
First, I want to talk a bit about Margaret Chase Smith. Margaret was a politician from Skowhegan who served as both a U.S. Representative (1940-1949) and a U.S. Senator (1949-1973). She was the first woman to serve in both chambers and was the first women to represent Maine in either chamber. Margaret helped clear the way for countless women to pave their own path into public service — myself included.
Next up is Dr. Jessica Meir, who is a Swedish-American NASA astronaut, marine biologist, physiologist and a Caribou native. In 2020, she spent more than 200 days aboard the International Space Station and made history by taking part in the first all-female spacewalk. Her work has no doubt inspired countless girls to follow in her footsteps and one day walk among the stars themselves.
Finally, there’s Cornelia Thurza Crosby, or “Fly Rod” Crosby. She is popularly known as the first Registered Maine Guide after the legislature passed a bill requiring hunting guides on March 19, 1897. She promoted Maine's outdoor sports and helped attract thousands to visit the beautiful Maine wilderness. She served as a role model to countless people across the nation, encouraging independence and a love of the outdoors.
I’d also like to bring up that Equal Pay Day is on March 15 this year. This day symbolizes how far into the year women on average must work in order to earn the same amount as men did as of Dec. 31, 2022. Gov. Janet Mills made this proclamation last year on March 15. While requirements for equal pay have been a part of Maine law since 1949, this inequality is still prevalent. There is still plenty more to do, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and putting my best foot forward to support legislation that helps close the pay gap for good.
Sen. Anne "Pinny" Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, represents Maine Senate District 12, which includes most of Knox County.